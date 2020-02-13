Say a Prayer for Baby Imani- KTN’s DJ Krowbar as new born son is taken ill

KTN Presenter cum gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia aka DJ Krowbar has requested his Instagram family and fans to pray for his new born baby named Imani Karumba.

In a message put up by the Sunday Best DJ, his son has not been feeling well and he is asking God to heal him and save them from the regular hospital visits.

“God please bring this boy home... These hospital visits are tiring... 😞#SayAPrayerForBabyImani,” shared DJ Krowbar.

Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family on February 5th, 2020.

“Imani Karumba... “🎵🎶Baba umejua kunifurahisha, 🎵🎶”. Your nephew is here...” shared DJ Krowbar.

DJ Krowbar’s appeal was received well by a good number of his followers and celebrities who promised to keep his family in prayers.

A Prayer for Baby Imani

size8reborn “Woi i feel you bro more than i can bare almost in tears but i believe in God almighty He has done it waiting for the manifestation!!!! Am jubilation knowing its done already!!! Bro i stand with you”

celestinendinda “He is able to exceedingly abundantly above all we could ask for. 🙏🏼”

bahatikenya “Jesus is on The Throne.It's Well Baba 🙏🙏”

mercymasikamuguro “In Jesus name”

kawirajoy ‘I rem this Kangaroo thing like yesterday... God did it for us. He is Faithful to do it again and AGAIN... ALL IS WELL”

terencecreative “It shall be well it is already well ,God in control 🔥🔥🔥Amen”

alicekamande “He shall be fine in Jesus name, we declare and speak life and good health upon baby Imani . He Carrys a great call and purpose . Be strong , this too shall pass. 🙏 my prayers”

evelynwanjiru_a “🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 The balm of Gilead has done it @djkrowbar”

millywajesus “Nothing is impossible with God. We pray for baby Imani to come home in Jesus name”

djggactivist “Keeping you in prayer bro 🙏”

djincredible “Praying for you bro.. All will be well”

zkananu “God is in control...kwa Imani naamini baby Imani atafika nyumbani karibuni 🙏🏾”

ythesyaar “Father in Jesus name, please heal baby Imani so that he can join his parents and sisters... Angel Armies surround the Karuga family and give them immense peace... In Jesus Name ❤️❤️”

antondiema “My brother...God performed the first desirable miracle. He will finish it. He is a faithful God. May grace abound in this season.🙏🏾”