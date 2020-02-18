Why men barely open up to their wives - Robert Burale

Motivational speaker and preacher Robert Burale has disclosed that men barely open up to their wives because they are excited with the strange women in their lives. He added that men do this even when they know that they are doing the wrong thing.

The preacher revealed this during Mancave Discussion on Switch TV with presenter Joyce Omondi.

This comes after a woman asked for advice because her husband doesn’t open up to her but instead does so with another woman in his life.

Burale termed that as emotional cheating and called it powerful and dangerous since emotional cheating ends up in a physical relationship.

“emotional cheating is one of the most powerful things. Let me tell every woman today, when your man finds comfort in another woman even if they haven’t slept together, that’s so powerful. Negatively so” said Burale.

The fashion watch panelist urged women to deal with their men instead of going after the other ladies when they found themselves in such a situation.

Robert also disclosed that men keep things to themselves because they don’t want to show their vulnerability. Sometimes they do so when they have done something bad and they don't want their partner to know. Other times, its because they doubt if they can trust the other person.

He blamed both men and women for cheating in relationships and marriages since men don't cheat on themselves. He further added that men cheat with their women's closest friends, the one they run to to tell them about the issues going on in their marriage.

“I blame both men and women because the man is cheating on another woman. Women have become their own worst enemies. Chances are very high that if your man is cheating on you look at your four closest friends. I’ll tell you that without fear of contradiction or batting an eyelid. The person who is the most dangerous is the one you trust. Is the one you run to and say these are the issues I’m going through. Is the one who befriends you to cover up what she is doing with your husband. Not always but in most cases yes” added the preacher.

The actor also told women that cheating was a form of disrespect and a sign that a man does not love them.

“For someone to say he loves and respects me that’s why he keeps it away from me, the fact that a man cheats on you does not love you does not respect you, it comes a time when you have to put your foot down. In this day and age there are diseases and the worst thing is you walking with your husband or wife and the people who are sleeping with you are there saying you look good together, protect your home because the moment you introduce two or three people that becomes a coalition Government” said Burale.