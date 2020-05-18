Saumu Mbuvi daughter to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko alleges that her father in-law was shot by Police officers on Sunday, while trying to beat the curfew hours.

A disappointed Ms Mbuvi stated that police brutality should be brought to an end and those involved stopped from intimidating innocent citizens.

“They shot my father in law today, yet it was still daytime!!! Police brutality must stop…. Every day we get cases of them shooting innocent citizens and nothing is being done… its time this end. Police brutality must and should stop! We are tired. Stop taking advantage of your power to intimidate innocent citizens,” reads Saumu Mbuvi’s post.

Cases of police brutality have been on the rise in the Country with already 3 deaths related to Police brutality being recorded since the Coronavirus curfew began.

New Born

Saumu is married to Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and just the other day they were blessed with a new born baby.

She (Saumu) shared the good news with her followers saying that she was grateful for her bundle of joy who also shares a birthday with her firstborn daughter.

“Today morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, and still it happens to be my firstborns birthday as well as women’s day. am more than grateful to God for all his blessings. The day I became a mother was the most magical day of my life," read her post.

How they Met

Speaking in a recent interview, the mother of two disclosed that they first met in Mombasa while she was on holiday and Senator Anwar was there for work. They then became friends and later close confidants as Anwar encouraged her to start development and empowerment projects.

Ms Mbuvi noted that he has been very supportive to her and a very good father figure to her daughter.

“We met in Mombasa when I was on holiday while he was attending an official event. And that’s how we became friends. He became my confidant and every time I had an issue, I would tell him. He was very supportive and is always there for me no matter what. I appreciate him because he’s my system support. He always advises me not to entertain negativity,” said Saumu.