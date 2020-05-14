Ex-Sol Generation first lady and singer Crystal Asige has spoken for the first time on what made her leave the Sauti Sol owned record label.

Speaking when she appeared on Switch TV’s Chat Spot, the song bird said that the labels management said they no longer wanted to work with her.

She mentioned that it all happened in November 2019 when she left Sol Generation.

They wanted me to leave – Crystal Asige speaks on exit from Sol Generation

“Back in November they told me that they wanted me to leave, they don’t want me to be in the group anymore and so I left. That’s literally the beginning and the end of the story,” said Ms Asige.

Her words came several months after Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime revealed that they were no longer working with Ms Asige.

Speaking during a Press Conference for their 5th studio album #MidNightTrain, Bien said that Ms Asige exited their record label harmoniously.

He also pointed out that her exit came with a lot of complications which he did not talk about.

“We are not working with crystal anymore and this came with a lot of complications. It was an amicable break and we are glad we gave her a platform," explained Bien.

Crystal Asige was the first lady at Sol Generation, a record label that was started by Sauti Sol as a way of supporting talented artistes in Kenya.

She featured in Extravanganza, a song that was used to introduce Sol Generation to the world.

Crystal was also part of the team tasked by Dutch airline KLM to produce a six-track album dubbed ‘1919 to Forever’ with Sol Generation in honour of KLM’s inception a century ago.