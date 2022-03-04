My mother is my biggest fan Tik Toker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

Speaking to Radio Jambo, the content creator revealed his mother was initially worried about his welfare and how he coped around social media trolls, but eventually got used to the social media environment.

Kinuthia, who plays multiple female characters in his content, added that his mother loved the ‘Aunty wa Harrier’ character and even bought him clothes for the character.

“Initially the hate comments used to trouble her, she used to even call and ask whether I was alright but she eventually got used to it. She is the one that even bought the dress am wearing right now,” Kinuthia stated.

Kinuthia said his early days on social media were tough, to the extent he almost quit but was convinced to stay by fellow content creators, noting that he no longer tolerates trolls and blocks anyone he feels is hateful.

“I am used to hate today, if you troll me, I just block you. If the blocklist section had a limit mine would have already been filled because I have blocked many people,” he said.

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

The 20-year-old further revealed he has no problem with pronouns used on him, saying that he is comfortable with either the pronouns ‘he’ or ‘she’.

The content creator added that he was single and has never undergone any body adjustment procedures.

“I think its something that runs in the family because my mother similarly has the same body but I think its also about diet, feeding properly, “ he said.

Asked what his biggest fear was, Kinuthia said he feared losing his mother because they enjoyed a very close relationship.