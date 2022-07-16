Pray for me - Tiktoker Aq9ine asks fans after eating spider [Video]

Kenyan TikTok content creator and food blogger Aq9ine is on the spotlight again after he posted a terrifying video of his face swollen after allegedly eating a spider.
The Tik Toker who recently ate a bat shared the video in distress after allegedly eating a spider
In the video, the Tik Toker is seen scratching his puffy face and hands which are full rashes while asking Kenyans to pray for him.
Aq9ine is known for preparing and eating bizarre delicacies but eating a spider seemed to be have gone sideways for him.
The food blogger seemed to be in a lot of distress claiming he cannot feel his face in the recording
"Guys make your last prayers before I go, I have eaten a spider and this is happening to my whole body. I feel as if I dont have a face am swelling in every part," said the Tik toker.
"If this is my last video, it has been fun entertaining you and risking my life as well..I love risks coz we live a risk.. We all gonna die so, Much love Comrades," he added.
The food blogger has been really pushing limits on his pursuit to eat weird food as eating the spider comes barely a few days when the Tik Toker revealed he suffered serious issues after eating a bat.
Aq9ine reveals he suffered health issues after eating bat
The TikToker explained that after eating the bat he started developing a running nose for six continuous hours and all the medication he tried did not help him.
The running nose was soon followed by an incessant cough as well as chest pains.
The content creator suspected to have contracted Covid-19 for eating the bat but he didn't go to the hospital, instead he decided to self-medicate using marijuana.
Aq9ine added that the condition worsened as he soon started coughing blood, developed a sore throat and he progressively lost his voice, insisting he still didn't seek medical attention.
