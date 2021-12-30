Top 5 funniest social media interactions in 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Top 5 funniest social media interactions in 2021

Cyprian Kimutai

Today is your lucky day, you will die of laughter!

One of the best things about social media is that it unlocks the funniest side of people especially Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

One social media channel that has a ton of jokesters on it is Twitter. Honestly, you could spend hours going through funny relatable tweets, funny relationship tweets, funny best friend tweets, and many other types of funny tweets.

Here are some of 2021's hilarious tweets that will actually make you retweet them but most importantly make you laugh.

Linus Kaikai Claps Back at Kenyan Who Criticised His Interview with Wanjigi. Journalist Linus Kaikai unleashed a tackle that left a Kenyan who had criticised him with an egg on his face The Twitter user said Kaikai had not done thorough research on Jimi Wanjigi but Kaikai could not let that slide Kaikai sarcastically asked him whether his (the netizen's) driving skills should be judged by how well his father rides camels.

Inooro TV apologises for ‘offensive’ tweet targeting KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua.

Dr Mutua had, in a tweet on Saturday, blasted unnamed radio presenters without journalistic training for turning radio to be about sex, women, feminism and misogyny.

But in a fit of anger, without knowing they were using the official Inooro tv twitter handle, the admin responded to Dr Mutua saying “The same way you degraded HARAMBEE STARS.”

This one genuinely doesn’t need a caption!

The topic of sponsors has created so much conversation to an extent President Uhuru Kenyatta weighed in. On World Aids Day, Kenyatta discouraged cross-generational relationships involving elderly men and underage girls. Check this interaction though, he kinda has a point.

Sasa hawa tutawasaidia vipi?

Cyprian Kimutai

