Top KTN News Anchor and Trading Bell host Maalika Kazia has parted ways with the Mombasa Road based Media House.

Kazia, who joined KTN in 2018, announced her departure via her social media pages saying it was not an easy decision to make.

The news anchor also expressed gratitude towards Standard Group for the opportunity to work with them for the past two years.

KTN News Anchor Maalika Kazia Quits after 2 years

Kazia's Exit

“Goodness it has been quite a journey! This was not an easy decision for me to make & I will always be grateful to KTN News and Standard Group for the opportunity. Thank you 🙏 I have learnt alot, met amazing people and grown in ways I never expected. To a different chapter now 🌻” reads Kazia’s post.

Ms Kazia also spared her time to thank all her viewers and fans who always tuned in to watch her broadcast and supported her work.

“And of course a massive thank you to each and every one of you who watched, supported my work and uplifted me through your feedback. Asante sana 🙏” wrote Maalika Kazia.

Maalika Kazia was among four young news anchor who joined KTN back in 2018, among them; Frida Mwaka, Jesse Rogers and Brenda Czeda Radido. At that time, KTN had opted not to recycle old faces as a way of giving the young generation a chance to shine.

Despite her exit, Kazia did not reveal her next destination, but hinted that she might be going the YouTube way after asking her fans to subscriber to her channel.

“ooh and do subscribe to my YouTube channel!” posed Kazia.

Before joining KTN, Maalika worked with Sound Asia FM and X FM.