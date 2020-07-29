Former Miss Universe Tanzania (2016/17) Jihan Dimack has been forced to clear the air after speculations emerged that she is in a romantic relationship with Diamond Platnumz and they will be walking down the aisle in September.

In an Interview with Sky Walker and Creez Favors of SnS, Ms Dimack refuted the claims, stating that they (Diamond and Jihan) are just good friends.

He is somebody is Respect and Admire

“We know each other because we are in the same industry, he is somebody is respect very much, he is very humble, he is a nice person and very hard working so I do respect and admire him but we are not as what people think we are (dating) let me just clarify that.

It’s very crazy, I’m getting even phone calls from Russia, they are like, Jihan I heard that you are getting married to one of the biggest musician. Everyone is talking about it but it’s not what people think. But why is it that every time I attend this events, I trend, people pair me with somebody else.

Don’t you think if we were together we could have attended the event together… so let’s wait and see but it’s not like that but we are just good friends and we are in the same industry. We really don’t talk much unless there is an event. It’s more of like I respect you, you respect me kind of relationship, but we are not very close” explained Jihan Dimack.

Asked on whether she is ready to date Diamond, Jihan said “I honestly can’t say anything about that because it has never gotten to that stage but I guess if it does everybody will find out because he is public person and I don’t think he would want the relationship to be private, whereas am very different I like my relationship to be very very private… but you never know what happens. It’s very hard for me to be with somebody who is in public because I like it low key but you never know”.

The dating rumour between Diamond and Jihan was ignited by Esma Platnumz and Mama Dangote’s act of sharing her photos on Instagram and being spotted at WCB Wasafi events severally.

“I was very surprised when she posted me, I was like, is this a fake account? I was very surprised but again am greatful, I feel like they appreciated what I was wearing and how I looked. I was very grateful and that’s why I commented on the photo.

I met Esma at an event and she liked the dress I was wearing and that’s how we got to know each other. But now we are good friends.

But Mama Diamond I have never spoken to her that was the first time I saw her do something like that. I was invited to her grandson’s 40 days celebration and it was at her house but I did not see her that day. I don’t know what gonna happen. Honestly it just happened out of the blues, she posted me, Esma Posted me, but for Esma, I know her we are very good friends. I also didn’t expect her to post me, I was very surprised when she did” said the former Miss Universe Tanzania.

Both Chibu Dangote and Jihan Dimack are single and as they say anything is possible under the sun.