Top Tanzanian rapper and member of the Weusi group Gnako Warawara wedded his longtime girlfriend Jsyasinta in an invite only affair that went down in Dar es Salaam.

The exquisite affair saw only close friends and family members attend the wedding. Some notable names present at the wedding included; Juma Jux, rapper Nikki wa Pili, Joh Makini, B Dozen, Adam Mchomvu, Lord Eyes among others.

The two love birds have been together for a while now and they are blessed with a daughter called Gianna George Mdemu.

G-Nako whose real name is George Sixtus Mdemu was born in Arusha in the month of May 1983. He is a member of the vibrant Afro-HipHop Music Group called Weusi, made up of Joh Makini, Nikki wa Pili and Lord Eyes.

“ACHA UPENDO UONGEE!! MR AND MRS WARA @afribongotz HUU MSUTI BABA 🙌🏿🙌🏿

📸📸 @manifesterbrand MZEE WA ANGLE 🦅🦅 @kyamirwa U 👌👌@theshoespecialist” shared Gnako.

Congratulatory messages

_justin_campos_ Congratulations brother! Are you using jluts for the grading?”

sengomatilda “@gnakowarawara hongera sana brother”

chinbees “congratulation big broh mungu awasimamie”

itsmefancyfingers “Congratulations bro!”

mr_puaz “Congrats my brother”

bienaimesol “ITALIAN JOB 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

jaykatar “Hongera sana mkubwa na karibu kwenye chama kaka”

motra_the_future “Hongereni saana aisee, Na Mungu awatunze saana”

michuzijr “All the best kaka, Mungu akawasimamie kwa kila jambo, hii picha nikuombe tuu isafishwe ipachike ukutani usiiache katika zile ulizopanga kuweka ukutani”

matonyambili “Big bro.. Hongera mnooo na Mungu ailinde nyumba yako inshaallah👏 @gnakowarawara”

Mwenyehaki WEDS

Back home, Gospel singer Mwenye Haki also walked down the aisle with his fiancée Terry over the weekend. The news of Mwenyehaki’s wedding were made public by singer Pitson who was among the groomsmen.

”Congratulations my boy @mwenyehaki_mike And Terry May the Lord be the center of your marriage in Jesus name. #watuwaoe #wedding #mwenyehakigetsmarried#itstime” wrote Pitson.