RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Masia Wambua

Citizen TV news anchor, Trevor Ombija was forced to clarify his soundproofing claims after a social media discord.

Citizen TV's anchor, Trevor Ombija
Citizen TV's anchor, Trevor Ombija

Citizen TV's news anchor Trevor Ombija was on Wednesday, October 12 pressed to clarify his sentiments after a video clip of him opposing the move to close noisy entertainment joints went viral.

Read Also

In a tweet that the journalist shared on his handle, he defended his idea of wanting to soundproof the house of one of the complainants as the last resort saying the complaints from the neighbor were because he had not offered the landscaping job to her.

He further explained that his restaurant had adhered to the requests of the neighbors and reduced the volume completely and most of them were okay with the attempts to work on the noise menace.

"I have a neighbor who wanted us to shut down because I did not give her a landscaping job. We reduced our volume completely all other neighbors were ok with our attempts, except her so I offered to go the extra mile of soundproofing as a last resort she still refused," Ombija tweeted.

READ: Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgment

All this turn of events came after a clip of Ombija went out as he defended the inclusion of his restaurant, Samaki Samaki Seafood & Jazz Restaurant in the list of 43 entertainment joints that were listed for closure by the County Government of Nairobi.

Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija
Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Trevor Ombija joins Ramogi TV [Video]

The clip was shared by the Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Kileleshwa Robert Alai who could not believe that one could offer to soundproof homes over working on the noise coming from their entertainment joints.

Robert Alai has been on the frontline in pushing for the shutting down of clubs over noise pollution after several complaints reached his desk which led to the listing of some of the clubs that were earmarked for the shut.

The clip was recorded on Tuesday, October 11 when Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri met the owners of the 43 affected bars at Ngong Hills Hotel and held a session in which they raised their objections.

It is in that session that Ombija aired his complaints over the inclusion of his restaurant in the list of the entertainment joints that had been identified for closure saying he had initiated measures to reduce the noise coming from his joint.

Journalist Trevor Ombija
Journalist Trevor Ombija ece-auto-gen

READ: Biography: Trevor Ombija

He went ahead and made a proposal saying that the closure of entertainment should follow a protocol where at least half of the residential neighbors near the joints should present a signed petition.

"I’d like to propose as the chair has said, when there is a complaint against a bar owner or a restaurant, let us have more than half of the people complaining. If the apartments are 20, 15 of them should show us their lease, signed, and tell us this is the problem," Ombija proposed in the shared video clip.

Ombija went ahead to explain the circumstances under which his offer of soundproofing a house came about.

"This particular neighbor of mine, I even offered to soundproof her house, starting by her room. She said no, it has to be her entire house. Then I said okay, for me to do any soundproofing, I need to get a permit from the county government. Show me your lease and get permission from your landlord so that they are okay with me soundproofing your apartment. She refused," he added.

While issuing the closure notice of the clubs on October 3, Nairobi County’s Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon Angwena, said residents and members of the general public had complained about noise coming from the 43 clubs.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Kamene devastated after losing money to scammers

Kamene devastated after losing money to scammers

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]