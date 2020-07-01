TV47 one of the newest TV stations in town has settled on news anchor Abubakar Abdullahi Mohamed as their new acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) weeks after the exit of Eugene Anangwe.

In an internal memo, the Board of Directors at TV47 announced that they had appointed Abubakar Abdullahi as the new CEO, tasked to fill the gap left by their founding CEO Mr. Anangwe.

"In view of the above and in enabling seamless transition of the CEO and while wishing, Eugene Anangwe the best of his endevours, the Board of Directors has officially appointed Abubakar Abdullahi as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020,” reads part of the Memo.

In a tweet, Abdullahi’s predecessor (Anagwe) congratulated the young journalist upon his new appointment.

“Congratulations @Abouhbakar . I am very happy for you. Now go make @TV47KE greater 👏🏾. Let this inspire others. #TheAMP,” tweted Anangwe.

Anangwe parted ways with TV47 on June 20th, 2020 with a tweet that reads;

“Goodbyes! Not so many people if not everyone wish for moments to say them; certainly me included! But these things are inevitable and I have come to that point myself- where I say goodbye to my team at TV47. I resigned due to personal reasons and I remain proud of my work.”

TV 47 is owned by Cape Media, a firm established by Mt. Kenya University founder Prof Simon Gicharu.