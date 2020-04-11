Former NTV news anchor Doreen Majala has said that twitter is becoming toxic and that there is too much hate on the social media platform.

In a tweet, further stated that there was a lot of cyberbullying coupled up with unnecessary exchanges of words between people and war of words.

“My goodness! The hate, the exchanges, the cyberbullying and a merry-go-round of chest-thumping and war of words, all a storm in a teacup. Twitter is becoming toxic!” she wrote.

Doreen Majala. Twitter is becoming toxic – shouts former NTV news anchor

Her words come amidst a lot of trolling and bullying experienced by different people from a section of netizens who seem not to like things that they are doing. The criticism from Kenyans on Twitter has in many instances translated to personal attacks for some people.

Quitting NTV

Doreen Majala announced that she was leaving the Aga Khan owned TV station during the Christmas night broadcast, 2019.

Ms Majala left the Nation Media Group barely two years after joining the Kimathi street-based media house.

Doreen Majala

"Good evening good people! It’s been an honour gracing your screens on NTV informing and educating you through the news," Ms Majala stated.

The screen siren said she was going back to her law career after years of working in the media industry.