Two KBC employees test positive for Covid-19

Two employees attached to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two positive cases were confirmed by KBC Managing Director Naim Bilal who reminded all employees to adhere to regulations put in place by the Ministry of Health.

“Despite our good efforts, it has emerged that two of our staff have tested positive for Covod-19. While appropriate protocols have been activated to prevent infection from the affected staff, the situation calls for enhanced personal responsibility within and outside BH to protect ourselves, colleagues, families and others.

In regard, you are reminded to fully comply with all Governments and our own corporate regulations on Covid-19. Importantly, we must wear ours masks regularly at all times at BH and public places, wash or sanitize our hands and observe social-distancing” reads part of the statement.

Self-isolate

The KBC management also advised those who may feel unwell to seek medical attention and those who were in contact with those who have tested positive to self-isolate.