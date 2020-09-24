Ghanaian actor cum Ghana Movie Awards founder Frederick Nuamah has confessed his love for South Africa based Ugandan business woman Zari Hassan, saying she has always been the girl of his dreams.

Nuamah penned down a romantic letter to the mother of five on her 40th Birthday, stating that she came into his life at a time he was about to give up on love.

“Mtoto kapendeza @zarithebosslady Just when I tot of giving up to the fate that true love doesn’t exist, u came and showed me the best of it. Thanks for being u for me. U are, and always have been, my dream girl. Even before I spoke to u on Eddie’s phone, ur vision was in my mind just as u are. I spent days upon days thinking about what in the world I could possibly write for u that would make this birthday amazing. I spent hours upon hours trying to figure out what to say. Nothing was as sincere as me wishing u a happy day, not just today, but every day. It's simple, ur happiness is my happiness. Ur life began on this day. My life began the day we spoke. I’m so glad both days happened. kipenzicharoho!” reads part of Frederick Nuamah’s letter to Zari.

Zari Hassan

Soul Mate

The actor went on to state that he wants to use the letter to validate his love to the Ugandan socialite (Zari), as before he never believed that true love existed until he met her.

“As time keeps going by, u are moving and growing older. In each minute of an hour, each hour of each day, each day of the week, each week of the month and in each month of the year. Mamayao ...let me use this letter to validate all my love for u. Before we spoke, I didn't believe it was possible to love someone so deeply and completely, but u have given me faith that true love really does exist bcos I share it with u. Most importantly, I love the way u complete me.

U are my the soul mate I tot I'd never find. U cheer me up when I'm down and help me find balance when my world is out of control. U make me want to do the same for u. As u can see, today, I’ve decided to go bigger than texting, I felt like writing what I know I don’t tell u enough, and we may not live in the same country or even on the same continent, hold on, which continent is UAE again? 😜but u are always with me in my heart and in my mind. Today I am wishing u a very happy birthday, and hoping that you enjoy every moment of ur special day. U are such a special person to me, and I hope that u are happy where u are and never stop living ur beautiful life to the fullest! #toGodbetheglory #nakupenda #weweniwangu #nakutamani” Nuamah wrote.

Zari Hassan and Actor Frederick Nuamah

Zari's reaction

Zari The Boss Lady replied to the romantic letter saying she is thankful to be loved by Nuamah, whom she described as a good lover.

“Thank you babe, glad to have you in my life 😘. Thank you for having my back and loving me how one is supposed to be loved. I appreciate you 💝🙏” replied Zari.

Before linking up with Zari, Frederick Nuamah is said to have divorced his wife Martekor Quaye in 2019. The two (Martekor & Nuamah) wedded in March 2018, but unfortunately their union collapsed after 1 year.

Frederick Nuamah's post