This week on our hot and entertaining segment #UhondoMtaani we focus the spotlight on top stories making headlines in the Entertainment industry.

Has Vera Sidika parted ways with Jimmy Chansa?

Vera Sidika with Jimmy Chansa

Socialite cum business woman Vera Sidika and her Tanzanian boyfriend Jimmy Chansa raised eyebrows among their Instagram In-laws, after deleting all photos they ever took together from their accounts.

A cross check on their Instagram pages indicates that Jimmy has deleted all photos he posted with Ms Sidika during their many vacations around the world.

Ms Sidika also returned the favour by doing away with all the photos they took together, giving a clear indication there is trouble in paradise.

Just the other day, the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day and the two who were believed to be love birds ignored each other, unlike previously when they used to flaunt each other on the gram with lovely captions.

On February 14th, a day many expected to see the two together, but Vera just posted a plain message that read, “Happy Valentine’s Day Sweethearts. I love y’all with all my heart ❤️”

Diamond Copy pasting Iza’s Video

Brazilian singer Iza calls out Diamond and Tanasha for copy pasting her Video

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna are yet again on the spot after it emerged that they had copy pasted the video concept for their new song dubbed GERE, from a Brazilian singer called Iza.

On Thursday, Isabela Cristina Correia de Lima Lima, popularly known as IZA re-posted the Gere video on her Instagram, expressing displeasure in the manner in which Chibu and his girlfriend duplicated scenes from her video titled Brisa.

Scrutiny of the two videos “Gere” and “Brisa” indicates that the Director who worked on the Platnumz and Ms Donna’s video copied the concept from Iza’s song Brisa that was uploaded on YouTube on April 18, 2019 with over 83 million views.

The striking similarities between the two videos raised eyebrows among their fans, eliciting a discussion on whether to call it copy and paste or just borrowing a scene from what already existed.

Zari warned Kamwelu over Diamond

Top Tanzanian model Nelly Kamwelu reveals that Zari warned her to stay away from Diamond

Top Tanzanian model cum video Vixen Nelly Alexandra Kamwelu revealed that Zari Hassan warned her to stay away from Diamond Platinumz, after a video of her kissing Diamond surfaced online.

Ms Kamwelu said Zari reached out to her with caution that she should stay away from her man while the two (Diamond and Zari) were an item back in 2016.

The Miss Universe Tanzania, mentioned that at that time, she was just a good friend to Chibu Dangote and she even knew the woman Diamond was cheating with, behind Zari’s back.

“Actually that time Nasseb (Diamond) ni mtu wangu and I knew him long time ago tangu nyimbo yake ya nataka kulewa and he is like a brother and me and him had nothing between us. Hata ile kuhug na kiss it was not a big deal na watu wengi wanajua hic ho kitu, but what made it complicated ni kwamba Zari kaniDM, but nukamwambia kama ningemkata ningekuwa nay eye long time maana tulikuwa very close people na kama kungekuwa kuna kitu basi naseeb hangeweka ile video kwa page yake if there was something between. Nakumbuka aliniDM saying what I was doing was not good jumping on other people’s Men, but nikamjibu kuwa there is nothing going on between us and also you should not be worried about me, but kuna mtu amabaye namjua who you should be worried about,” said Nelly Kamwelu.

Naked for the gram - Dana de Grazia

Ebru TV presenter strips for the Gram (Photo)

Ebru TV presenter Dana de Grazia decided to go all out, as she stripped for the gram for the second time in less than two months.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Grazia who co-hosts Ebru's Let’s Talk show, decided to let fans see how beautiful she looks, with her tattoos.

She captioned the photo stating that she was letting the cat out of the bag.

“Seeing as how @empire_photography_kenya let the 🐱 out of the bag. Let me see how far this can go 😈 Come for me,” wrote Ms Grazia.

The presenter who goes by the Instagram name Hustlegoddess is known by many for her love for ink, and has never shied away from showing off her tattoos, as soon as she gets the ink work done.

A few weeks ago, she showed off a full back tattoo she has been working on and is yet to be complete, promising to show it to the fans, as soon as the artiste is done working on it.

The making of Suzanna- Bien

EXCLUSIVE: Sauti Sol’s Bien reveals little known details about the making of “Suzanna”

Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza disclosed little known details about the making of their first single “Suzanna” of their 5th studio Album dubbed Midnight Train.

According to Bien, Suzanna was recorded more than five times, with five different versions before they settled on the one that was released to the public.

During our conversation, we wanted to find out the song that was hard to put together in their upcoming Album.

“The hardest song to put together, actually was Senje (Suzanna). Senje imekuwa na version kama tano, kuna moja acoustic, kuna moja ilichangeiwa lyrics kabisa, yaani imego through evolution kadha ndo msikie hii Senje Mnaskia sai. Na hii yenye imetoka it sounds too easy but people don’t understand we recorded the song five times, with different producers, different studios and also different parts of the world. I remember recording Senje again in LA (Los Angeles), I remember recording Senje in South Africa, I remember recording Senje in Kenya,” disclosed Bien.

Pallaso in critical condition

Jose Chameleon's brother Pallaso in critical condition after being attacked in South Africa

Jose Chameleone's brother Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso is in critical condition after being attacked by a xenophobic gang while in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a live video on his Facebook page, the singer revealed that he was driving with a friend when he was attacked by a mob of over 100 people who were carrying stones, sticks and machetes.

With teary eyes and a shaky voice, Team Good Music singer narrated his near-death experience after being attacked, beaten and stabbed.

Pallaso said he was not certain whether his friend known as Kiwunya Fred was still alive because he left him in the car immediately he was attacked.

“They beat me up real bad. I fell down, I was stabbed. As I tried to run I was hit by a car. I tried to ask for help from the owner of the car but he just drove off so I kept running with people chasing me with machetes. They pulled my hair and beat me up. Xenophobia is real. I am not sure I’ll leave this place alive because I’m still in hiding. Am currently hiding in a garage at a school. Please pray for me, I need help,” said Pallaso who was shedding tears.

I miss being in studio with Lulu Hassan - Kanze Dena

Kanze Dena and Lulu Hassan

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has said that she misses being in Studio with her best friend and former colleague Lulu Hassan.

Speaking during an Interview on Milele FM, Kanze pointed out that she doesn’t see herself getting back into the media industry soon, but she misses being in studio with Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan.

“Sitorudi tena yaani ndo nimemaliza na pia miaka nayo imeenda kwa hivyo lazima pia niangalie na mambo mengine. Lakini kile kitu kimoja mimi na miss na kutamani siku zote ni kuwa studio na Lulu Hassan, huwa natamani sana pengine siku moja huenda tukafanya kipindi, tukiwa vinyanya, hata saa zingine natamani usemaji ungekuwa wa watu wawili , aseme leo niseme keho ama tuseme zote kwa pamoja,” said Kanze Dena.