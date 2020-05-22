It’s another Friday and #UhondoMtaani brings you the action in the entertainment world even as we battle the Coronavirus pandemic. Before we jump straight into the business of the day, we want to remind you to follow all the set prevention guidelines by the Ministry of Health.

Jalang’o and the Boys Club

The past two days have been very rough for me and my close friends – Jalang’o finally explains leaked Boys Club chat

As of now, no one is new to the ‘Boys Club’ fiasco involving Jalang’o and his boys, after they were exposed for sharing and discussing information about women they had affairs with.

It was the greatest story this week and it continues to be spoken about in many social media spheres.

As the matter grew bigger, Jalang’o decided to speak his side and ‘maybe’ that his boys to some extent saying that the past few days had been tough on him and the boys, but they were not going to defend themselves, despite admitting that the leaked chat belongs to them.

He mentioned that whoever leaked the conversation picked just one part, which they wanted to use against them but did not tell what led to that kind of conversation, as he also denied that the shared sex tapes belong to his friends.

The Milele FM presenter also said that they had all learn’t from what had happened, as he lamented all that it happened because the whistle-blower Edgar Obare has something against him, and he started coming after him last year.

Here is what Jalang’o said in his long post.

Do you think this is the truth? #UhondoMtaani lets you be the judge!

Idris Sultan Arrested for laughing at Magufuli’s TBT photo

TBT Photo of President Magufuli (centre) with friends. This is the photo that landed Idris Sultan in Trouble.

A few days ago, #UhondoMtaani learn’t that Tanzanian comedian Idris Sultan had been arrested and was being questioned by the police.

Sultan’s Lawyer Benedict Ishabakaki later disclosed that his client was arrested for laughing at a TBT photo of President John Pombe Magufuli in a short video he shared online.

According to his lawyer, detectives have been questioning the star for the days that he has been in custody, as they await to arraign him in court over the same.

"Hawajamwambia mpaka sasa kama amevunja kifungu chochote cha sheria...lakini mwenendo wao wa maswali ni kuhusiana na ile video.Tunataraji anaweza kuachiwa kwa dhamana hii leo...masharti tuliyopewa ni awe na wadhamini wawili wanaotambuliwa na serikali ya mtaa," said Lawyer Benedict Ishabakaki.

The lawyer also disclosed that detectives raided Idris Sultan’s house in search of more evidence before they prosecute him.

A number of celebrities and politicians have been calling for the release of the funnyman under the hashtag #FreeIdrisSultan.

The former Big Brother Africa Winner cum comedian was arrested on Tuesday and he is being held at Oysterbay Police station in Dar es Salaam.

Fans smoke out Mike Sonko over comments on Tanasha’s posts

Fisi detected – Fans say over Governor Sonko’s comments on Tanasha Donna’s posts

Fans of singer Tanasha Donna Oketch have raised questions following Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s comments on her Instagram posts.

Some of the fans accused the governor of being after something, with some asking him to come clean about his intentions.

In his defense however, Sonko said he is a fan just like them, and that he listens to music too.

”@ronie_macha254 manze acheni mbaya mbaya..,” said Sonko, adding that: “@docturke hata mi pia huskiza mziki bana acheni za ovyo 😂.”

Anyone keenly following the Nairobi Governor on social media must have noticed that since the coronavirus outbreak, he has been commenting on social media posts by celebrities and leaders in support of what they are doing to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

Diamond’s photographer forced to apologize to Khaligraph Jones

Diamond’s Photographer responds after Khaligraph Jones exposed him for refusing to send him his pictures

Diamond Platnumz's official Photographer Lukamba was this week forced to defend himself after Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones exposed him for refusing to send him photos he took with Diamond during the gala of Sound City MVP Awards in Nigeria.

Lukamba explained that his card got corrupted and he lost all the data hence his failure to send the Photos to Papa Jones.

The photographer responded with an animated image where the OG was on his knees begging for the photos, as he (Lukamba) sets them on fire.

“Dah Sijafikia huku ..Changamoto za card zinataka kunigombanisha na Kaka yangu OG @khaligraph_jones Bro siku Tukikutana yaani nakupiga album mzima na kupa hapo hapo 🤣 #respecttheogs,” said Lukamba.

Upon seeing the post, the Hao hit-maker threatened to square it out with the Photographer.

“@iamlavalava @mbosso naona Mumechekeshwa sana lakini uyu Kijana Wenu Atafanya Nyinyi wote Murudi Ushagoo, chungeni sana ama Nikuje niwafagilie Nyinyi wote kama Mr.Nice. You will Respect The OG,” reacted Papa Jones.

Most of Lukamba’s fans assumed that he had disrespected Khaligraph with his post, as some accused him of being told not to send the pictures by Diamond himself.

In an interview with Refresh, the photographer said there is no way his boss Chibu could stop him from sending pictures to the rapper, and that the post he made was on a lighter note.

Larry Madowo graduates from Columbia University hours after winning coveted award

Larry Madowo graduates from Columbia University hours after winning an Award

Media Personality Larry Madowo graduated from the Columbia University in New York with a Master’s in Business and Economics Journalism.

In a tweet, Madowo disclosed that their graduation was held virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed lots of activities around the world.

"I just graduated virtually! Master’s in Business & Economics Journalism from @columbia in the bag. And finished with Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at @columbiajournalism. And my thesis won the 2020 Philip Greer Award for Financial Writing. I’m so grateful for all these blessings & I don’t even have a photo to show for it! Still grateful for this blessing 🙏🏾 #RoarLions2020," read Larry Madowo’s post.

The graduation came hours after Madowo was crowned winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.

“I spent months reporting on Jumia’s first year on the NYSE from Lagos, Berlin, Nairobi & New York for my @ColumbiaJournMA thesis. My 9,000-word piece just won the 2020 Philip Greer Award for Financial Writing. I’m also co-authoring an MBA case study on it at @Columbia_Biz School,” said Madowo.

Larry, was admitted to Columbia University back in April, 2019 as a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in the class of 2019-2020.

Akothee – I used to beg celebrities to post my work

How come no one is beefing with me? – Akothee

Kenyan singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee narrated how she used to beg celebrities with many followers to post her work, when she only had 3000 followers on social media.

According to the Abebo hit maker, some of them refused but she did not give up because they couldn’t share her songs.

“I remember the days when I had 3000 followers 🤣🤣I saw enough shit on this streets, I begged some celebrities with big following then, to help me post my work, and they refused🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, I dint die 💪,I kept pushing. Even now, there are some fake hypocrites, who still chat me on WhatsApp, they will comment on my wall, but never share my content,” Akothee wrote.

Akothee’s revelation came after she hit the 2 million followers mark on Instagram, stating that some of those celebrities still comment on her posts, but have never shared her work to-date.

She went on to say that if one cannot support her in public, they should not pamper her in private, adding that she would rather use the time posting for her loyal fans who have always supported her.

Madam boss also took the time to appreciate her followers for the love they have shown her over the years.

“Now I have 2 million followers, Dont even talk to me , I better spend the time I waste chatting with you on WhatsApp, to post something for my fans, they are loyal 🙏🏾🙏🏾 If you cant support me in public , usinipake mafuta kwa mgongo wa chupa in private 🙏🏾🙏🏾 One word for progressive growth 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 My loyal fans I ESTHER AKOTH KOKEYO. Mother of MANY says. THANK YOU VERY MUCH .🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” said Akothee.