After a week that has seen Kenya cross the 5000 mark on the novel Coronavirus infections, #UhondoMtaani is here once again to usher you into a beautiful and relaxed weekend, with the top stories in the entertainment scenes.

Here we serve you with the juice you might have missed, trying to catch up with the COVID-19 Updates and other things.

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Jalang’o set to unveil own TV station days after exiting Milele FM

Media Personality Jalang'o

Celebrated media personality cum comedian Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o is set to launch his own TV station dubbed ‘Jalang’o TV’ days after exiting Milele FM.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Jalang’o explained that he is looking forward to expand his YouTube channel into an Online TV station that will create employment opportunities to other talent youth.

“With how the YouTube Channel is growing so fast, what if we make it even Bigger. Bonga na Jalas and the interviews that I do, becomes a segment in the YouTube Channel, then from you guys who watch and you think you have talent, we can have somebody do news, sports, comedians, Reviews. So that we can create opportunity for other people who wish to have themselves on Jalang’o TV.

"So on Jalang’o TV we have interviews, sports, music, just like a TV station always run. It will be an opportunity to give so many others youth who have talent and have always wanted to showcase themselves…so we just create a Jalang’o TV and move on" said Jalang'o.

The announcement comes days after Jalang’o parted ways with Mediamax owned radio Station Milele FM.

Sauti Sol’s Bein weighs in on Raila’s surgery trip to Dubai

Sauti Sol's Bein Aime Baraza and Former PM Raila Odinga

Sauti Sol lead Vocalist Bien Aime Baraza weighed in on the news of ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga flying to Dubai for Surgery.

Bein posed a rhetoric question at Kenyans, while comparing the gap that exits between the common Mwananchi and influential leaders who can fly outside the Country for specialized treatment any time.

Sharing the Front page of Daily Nation Newspaper Bien wrote;

“On the blue corner the rich man is in Dubai for surgery. On the red corner mwananchi will have to use local hospitals and morgue when Classism meets police brutality. Whose your money on?” posed Bien Aime.

Bien’s statement came hours after Oburu Odinga who is the spokesman for the Odinga family confirmed that the former Prime Minister had flown to Dubai for a minor surgery.

Emotions run high as Dennis Okari attends daughters 6th Birthday Party

Dennis Okari, Betty Kyallo and Daughter Ivanna

On Sunday, Media personality Betty Kyallo and her Baby Daddy Dennis Okari held a lavish Birthday party for their daughter Ivanna as she turned 6 years old.

Emotions ran high at the party that had been graced by Okari, a few close friends and family members.

An emotional Betty could not hold back her tears narrating the hard times she went through with Ivanna last year when she was hospitalized for over 4 months.

During the Party, Okari showered his daughter with lots of praises, in an intimate daughter-dad moment.

“You are the most intelligent, the most smartest, the most beautiful precious daughter anyone would want in this world. I love, love you so much. Happy Birthday, may you enjoy many many more, I pray for Gods blessings in your life, you are going to impact your generation,” said Okari to Ivanna.

The Daughter and Daddy (Ivanna and Okari) conversation at the party left Betty in tears of Joy.

Shix Kapienga Quits Hot 96

It has been one amazing journey – Shix Kapienga confirms Hot 96 exit

Hot 96 presenter Nancy Wanjiku Karanja aka Shix Kapienga has finally confirmed her departure from the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned radio station.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kapienga bid farewell to her now former co-host Rapcha Sayantist whom they co-hosted the Drop Zone together for several years.

In her own words, Shix said it was an amazing journey working together and she will miss the amazing nights they had working at Hot 96, creating a huge fan base for their reggae show.

“Rapchiziiiiiiiiii @rapcha.sayantist 🤗🤗🤗 it has been one amazing journey, will most definitely miss our crazy nights on air. 💚💛❤#Bless,” wrote Shix Kapienga.

Ms. Kapienga’s confirmation comes a few days after reports went around that the Royal Media Services had fired about 30 employees and she was one among those fired by the company.

CS Mutahi Kagwe opens up on his rapper son Kahu$h

CS Mutahi Kagwe and Son Kahu$h

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe for the first time opened up about his rapper son Kahu$h, stating that he is a very good rapper.

On Monday. Citizen TV Reporter Sam Gituku sought to find out the relationship that exits between CS Kagwe and rapper Kahu$h who has been ruling the airwaves with his new song dubbed Mi Siwezi.

“Allow Me to ask you this, it’s a bit personal, do you know a guy called Kahu$h?" asked Sam Gituku.

Kagwe responded saying; “Yes, Yes Kahu$h? Of course, that is my youngest son. His name is actually Kahumburu, but somewhere along the line Kahumburu became Kahu$h, he is a student. He is A first year Student at Nottingham University in the UK, he is also a rapper and a good one too. I listen to his Music sometimes, Mi Siwezi so on and so forth, so yes I do know Kahumburu. In our family we have got people who are Musicians, Kahu$h is one of them, Kagwe Mungai, my Nephew is the other one."

He added that he will not dictate what his children will become in future, giving them a free will to choose what they like.

Kahumburu Mutahi aka Kahu$h has been ruling the airwaves with his tune dubbed "Mi Siwezi" that was released on November 3rd 2019. The song has over 500K views on YouTube.

Comedian Othuol Othuol hospitalized after fainting at Home

Comedian Othuol Othuol

Churchill Show Comedian Othuol Othuol has been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, after he reportedly fainted at his home.

The news of the funnyman being hospitalized was first shared to the public by Ken Waudo who is a communications Director at Churchill Show.

In his Post, Waudo stated that Othuol fainted at his home and was rushed to Kitengela Hospital where he was examined and later on referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

However, Waudo lamented how Othuol was kept waiting on the queue for hours before being admitted at the facility.

For the past 2 years, Othuol Othuol has been in and out of Hospital. In November last year, the comedian was again hospitalized after being diagnosed with TB and Vitamin D deficiency.

WCB’s newest signee Zuchu makes history as she gets rewarded by YouTube

Singer Zuchu . WCB’s newest signee Zuchu makes history as she gets rewarded by YouTube

WCB's new signee Zuchu has already scooped the Prestigious YouTube play button award dubbed the Silver Plaque for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark, barely two months after being signed by Diamond Platnumz.

The Wana hit maker has now registered her name in the books of History in Tanzania and East Africa, becoming the first female artiste to be awarded by the YouTube Management within the shortest period of joining the streaming platform.

Zuchu Managed to garner over 100K subscribers within one week of being introduced as the newest member at the WCB Record Label. Currently her channel has over 200K subscribers (within 2 months).

A thankful Zuchu expressed gratitude towards her Management (WCB) and her fans for helping her achieve the new milestone.

Singer Zuchu with Diamond

“YOUTUBE PLAY BUTTON AWARD;

Nashukuru sana kwa mashabiki zangu ,wote kwa kuniwezesha binti yenu kupata hii tuzo.Mmeniandikia historia ya kua msanii wa kwanza wa kike kutoka EAST AFRICA kufika 100k subscribers ndani ya week 1.

Asanteni pia tayari tumefika 200k subscriber kwenye youtube channel yangu ndani ya miezi miwili .Naomba muendelee kunissuport na ahadi yangu kwenu ni kuendelea kufanya kazi kwa bidii sana .THIS AWARD IS OURS .#WCBFOREVER ✊✊ “ Shared Zuchu.