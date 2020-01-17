It is another exciting week that has been full of emotions and drama and as we always do it here at #UhondoMtaani, we are going to serve you all the juice to keep you running through the weekend.

Is Bahati’s house (EMB) sinking?

Bahati and Peter Blessing

To start you off, #UhondoMtaani has learnt that things might not be going on well at Bahati’s EMB Records as one of his latest signees, Peter Blessing is on his way out.

In a video seen by #UhondoMtaani Peter Blessing was asking for support from his people as he begins his new musical journey, but did not touch on anything to do with EMB.

On digging further, Uhondo found out that all handles that had been shared By Bahati as his Instagram official account (Peterblessingmusic) were no longer functional. However the young lad had a new account (Peterblessingsofficial).

We reached out to Bahati and his management over the same, but they denied knowing any such thing. A day later, reports reaching the uhondo desk said that Peter Blessing had been arrested alongside former EMB Records producer, Paulo who is allegedly the mastermind behind the EMB signee's exit.

It is still not clear what is happening in Bahati’s nest, but this means that there is a lot more that we do not know and only time will tell.

The recent departures from Mtoto wa mama’s label brings in more questions than answers. So, do you think Bahati is ready for music management business or he should stick to reality TV?

Sorry to see Daddy weak – Willis Raburu to daughter Adana

Willis Raburu. Sorry to see daddy weak -Willis Raburu breaks down in emotional letter to late daughter Adana

#UhondoMtaani understands that people are created differently and we deal with grief among other things in very different ways. Citizen TV Presenter Willis Raburu has once again penned down an emotional letter to her late daughter Adana, confessing that he sometimes is overwhelmed by the reality that she is no more.

In the letter, Raburu stated that his life has not been easy since her demise and on several occasions he has failed to be the pillar of strength that her (Adana) and her mother (Marya Prude) need.

“My beautiful daughter, some days are easy some days are so hard. Today I woke up trying to imagine what it would be like to watch you sleep, ( that’s the only image I have of you) what it be like you hold warm fingers, what a sleepless night would feel like. What it would be like to go to work tired Koz you kept me up at night, who you would look like now? what color of your skin? if you would drink as much milk as I did when I was your age. My daughter, you are an angel now, or so they tell me and when I look up to the sky sometimes I cry, sometimes I sometimes I laugh,I want you to make so much noise in heaven, or in the multi-verse you are in. I want you to have all your the people who are with you there say “Yeap that’s Willis’ child” I miss you so much, it’s funny that I have a picture of you but even before I look at it, your face is engrained in my heart, etched in my soul, tattooed in my very essence. My daughter, my sweet lovely beautiful daughter, I’m sorry that you have to see daddy weak and in grief and not the pillar of strength that you and your mother need, but my daughter, daddy loves you, since He listens to you talk to Him and tell Him, daddy doesn’t understand but daddy needs help. Rest In Palaces, RIP because you are royalty. 👼🏾👸🏾#QueenAdana,” shared Willis Raburu.

Hatuachani – Lilian Muli says after breakup rumours

Lilian Muli

Media Personality Lillian Muli has shut down a fan who tried to insinuate that she had broken up with her husband Jared Nevaton.

This came about after Ms Muli shared a meme that read, “#2020 Tumeamua Bibi akileta Kichwa usimchape, mpandishe cheo awe Bibi Mkubwa #Endyearmensconfrence.”

The meme prompted as section of her followers to join the conversation as they also shared their thoughts.

“Haiya! I wanna hear your thoughts priss? Will you maintain shallap?...(will you shutup?)... As for me kaba gue...” posed Lillian Muli.

A user identified as Ben Kenyan1, then commented on the post insinuating that the Citizen TV news anchor had broken up with her Baby daddy again.

“@Kwani Ombongi amekuwa ex. Hawa Wakamba,” said @Benkenyan1 in his comment.

In a quick rejoinder, Muli insisted that Ombongi is and will always be her husband.

“@BenKenyan1 … No! He is and always will be my husband… Infact nowadays I live in Kisii” reads Ms Muli’s response.

From us at #UhondoMtaani, don’t read too much into things. Time tells the truth.

Bridget Achieng reveals baby daddy’s face

Socialite Bridget Achieng finally reveals the face of her Baby Daddy (Photo)

If you have been a keen follower of former Nairobi Diaries actress and socialite Bridget Achieng, then you know a lot about her West African baby daddy. The question however, is, do you know what he looks like? You have absolutely nothing to worry about because #UhondoMtaani has got you covered!

Bridget Achieng finally revealed the face of her Nigerian baby daddy as she sought to find out who baby Sekani resembled the most (Father or Mother).

Ms Acheing took to Instagram where she shared a photo of her son pitted against that of her Dad and another pitted against hers, asking fans who the son resembles the most.

“Who does @sekani_rich_ resemble more ?? Me or the dad...veeery long debate with my girls it's about time I know what the public thinks...”

“Who does my baby boy @sekani_rich_ resemble ? Me or the dad?? I need to know what his online uncles and aunties think ...its about time,” read the two captions.

This comes even after the actress revealed that her baby daddy skipped town when she was just three months pregnant and never contacted her ever since, despite their beautiful relationship before the pregnancy.

Shame on you Obinna

Comedian Obinna lectured by angry fans after posting this photo of pregnant Tanzanian actress

Comedian and Nation FM presenter Oga Obinna met the wrath of angry Kenyans after sharing a picture of expectant Tanzanian actress Tausi Mdegela.

In the post, the comedian went on to caption the picture saying that men had no limits and they went ahead to even impregnate people like Tausi who is a dwarf. Obinna tagged Joe Muchiri and Blak Aende who went on to joke about the post.

“Boychild has no limits chisos!! @joewmuchiri @blakaende who did this???” read his post.

The post did not go down well with hundreds of the comedian’s followers who took it upon themselves to express displeasure with what he had done.

They went on to say that he should have respect for all human beings, as some asked for God’s forgiveness upon his life.

The actress who is a dwarf has never shied away from sharing details of her pregnancy with her fans, together with her husband who goes by the name Chris.

From us at #UhondoMtaani Obinna’s action was uncalled for and a little respect costs nothing. Dwarfism is counted as one among many disabilities.