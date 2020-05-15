This week on our hot and entertaining segment #UhondoMtaani we focus the spotlight on top stories making headlines in the Entertainment industry.

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Juliana Kanyomozi welcomes a bouncing baby boy

Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) Judge cum Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyomozi has welcomed a bouncing baby boy into her family.

An excited Kanyomozi shared the news via her Instagram, revealing that she had named her bundle of joy as “Baby Taj”.

“IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled! To God be the glory” reads Kanyomozi’s post.

The songstress has been blessed with a new born 6 years after losing her son Keron Raphael Kabugo at a Nairobi hospital in July 2014, where he was referred to for further treatment after suffering an Asthma attack.

Vera Sidika fight off Critics

Socialite Vera Sidika is busy fighting off critics, claiming that she is broke and the house she lives in, doesn’t not belong to her.

In a series of posts shared on her Insta-stories, the socialite sort to clarify that she is not broke and that she bought her house which she has been accused of borrowing to take pictures in, five years ago.

Ms Sidika accused the people making the wild allegations of being bitter and that it is God making them show their true selves, as she asked where they were with their hate, when she bought the mansion.

“Bought my house 5 years ago and it’s 5 years later that people wanna talk shit that I borrow house for pics lmaooo where were y’all 5years ago when I got it. Y’all weren’t available to hate when it was still new. Y’all were too embarrassed to hate lmaooo. This just shows you that God is just making y’all show your bitterness,” said Vera in a post.

Vera Sidika

She mentioned that she is about to do bigger things, and those branding her broke are in for a very big embarrassment.

“I just like to give y’all more material so u can script and fabricate more stories to try convince yourself that I’m in the same level as y’all broke asses child. Don’t even stress yourself. Coz I haven’t even started. If y’all only knew what’s coming… u wouldn’t even dare try it. Coz the embarrassment, I already feel sorry for y’all. Can’t wait to unveil this big move. I’m so blessed it scares me sometimes. And right before I unveil my blessings to the world this always happens. It’s like God wants to embarrass y’all so he makes y’all show yourselves before I reveal the next blessing,” added Vera Sidika.

Gospel singer Ben Cyco loses sister to cancer

Gospel singer Ben Kariuki aka Ben Cyco, formerly of an award-winning gospel group Christ Cycos, is mourning the sudden demise of his younger sister Joy Wairuri who succumbed to cancer.

A broken-hearted Cyco shared the sad news via his Instagram page, with a post that reads;

“Joy you fought well. You fought a good fight. I remember when cancer relapsed and I had to break the news to you, we made a promise to each other that we would fight all the way to the end, and you did sis, you fought HARD. I remember setting up a Netflix account for you on your phone on Saturday, so excited that you were not going to be bored anymore little did I know it was our last encounter 💔💔. Though I'm sad, I'm at peace with the fact that your faith in God was unshaken and now you are in Heaven, You are in a better place Joy. Rest In Peace baby sis, We Shall meet again @_fu.raha_ 🧡🧡” .

On Friday Cyco’s family held a memorial service for Joy at CITAM Valley Road.

“It's been a tough period for my family but thank you so much for the encouraging Messages, Prayers and the Financial support, Asanteni and God bless you 🙏. Today is Joy's memorial service at CITAM Valley Road but due to COVID Restrictions we can only have a limited number of guys in physical attendance but you can also join us, as I will be going live from 11am on my Instagram Page as well as My Facebook page 🙏 #RipJoy #TillWeMeetAgainJoy” Shared Ben Cyco.

Mr Seed’s YouTube channel hacked, new song deleted

Gospel singer Mr Seed has suffered a major setback in his music career, after his YouTube Channel got hacked and his new song dubbed “Ogopa Mungu” deleted.

A disappointed Mr Seed, disclosed that he has been getting notifications of someone trying to log into his Channel with no avail, but on Thursday the hacker managed to take over the channel.

“My YouTube Channel has been Hacked. A while back I have been receiving notifications on my YouTube Channel that someone has been trying to log in but with no avail. Waking today and getting my New Song OGOPA MUNGU deleted is heartbreaking and saddening to my hardwork. I will be posting for now my songs on the Starborn Empire Channel until I sort out my channel and get it back to full control. I Shall Overcome. #OgopaMungu” wrote Mr Seed.

Femi One Vs Azziad #UtawezanaChallenge

Femi One and Mejja’s song Utawezana clocked 5 million views on YouTube within 4 weeks and Kenyans On Twitter can’t agree on who deserves the credit in mobilizing all the numbers.

On Tuesday, Netizens pitted Femi One against internet sensation Azziad who became popular after her video jamming to the #Utawezanachallenge went viral.

In the ongoing debate on Twitter, a section feels that Utawezana hit-makers (Femi and Mejja) should have paid Azziad or even appreciated her for introducing many people to their song. Others argued its actually the Utawezana song that made Azziad a star, as the song was already doing very well on different streaming platforms.

This whole discussion emerged after a fan reached out to Femi asking if she paid Azziad for promoting her song.

Crystal Asige on her Exit from Sol Generation

Ex-Sol Generation first lady and singer Crystal Asige has spoken for the first time on what made her leave the Sauti Sol owned record label.

Speaking when she appeared on Switch TV’s Chat Spot, the song bird said that the labels management said they no longer wanted to work with her.

She mentioned that it all happened in November 2019 when she left Sol Generation.

“Back in November they told me that they wanted me to leave, they don’t want me to be in the group anymore and so I left. That’s literally the beginning and the end of the story,” said Ms Asige.

Her words came several months after Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime revealed that they were no longer working with Ms Asige.

“We are not working with crystal anymore and this came with a lot of complications. It was an amicable break and we are glad we gave her a platform," explained Bien.