President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led Kenyans in mourning Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki which was announced on Tuesday by the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi.

President Uhuru sent a message of condolence to the family of the Retired Archbishop, describing him as a loving and outstanding man of God, whose servant leadership will be missed by Kenyans.

ODM leader Raila Odinga took to twitter to term Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki as one of the brightest lights to have graced Kenya, and his dedication to serve humanity will be greatly missed.

“Kenyans knew they could always count on him to stand and speak out for truth and justice whatever the threat that posed to his life. I join all Kenyans and the Catholic Church in particular in praying that God place his soul in eternal glory,” stated Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto in his statement said the late Archbishop was a selfless individual who had love for everyone, adding that he was a moral enthusiast and focused leader whose will be remembered for his service to Kenyans.

“We are devastated at the loss of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki. He was a towering and progressive spiritual figure who relentlessly advocated for equal justice in our society,” said Ruto, adding that; “Our thoughts and prayers with the family, the Catholic Church and friends of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki. Rest In Peace.”

Their messages come shortly after The Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi led by His Eminence John Cardinal Njue issued a statement confirming the news of Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki’s passing.

The former archbishop is said to have suffered a long illness to which he finally succumbed.

He was been living at a retirement home in Nairobi together with other retired archbishops where they were taken care of by the Catholic church.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga were joined by other leaders who also sent their messages of condolence.