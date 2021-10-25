RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

UK rap group NSG set to perform in Kenya for the first time

Cyprian Kimutai

The concert is set to take place on Sunday, December 12.

Afro-swing group NSG have released dates for their upcoming Roots Africa Tour, with Kenya finally featuring on the schedule.

The six man group announced on Sunday that will be performing in four countries in December; Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

twitter.com

NSG, comprised of members Kruddz, Mojo, OGD, Dope, Abz and Mxjib have released two mixtapes, Grown Up and Roots, the latter includes their most successful single "Options" featuring UK rapper Tion Wayne.

Boasting members of Nigerian and Ghanaian heritage, the group have been able to establish a firm link between Africans in the diaspora and their homes.

The afro-bashment group originate from Hackney, East London. Five out of six members of the group all attended secondary school together, with Mojo being the exception, but all members grew up in the same area.

Two members, OGD and Kruddz, are the brothers of production wizard JAE5. The lauded UK producer is best known for his work with popular UK rapper J Hus, but he’s also responsible for most of NSG’s club and dance-ready production so far.

Labels have shown an interest in NSG, but the group has remained independent, aware of the value of doing things their own way.

NSG's ascent began when they dropped "Yo Darlin" in June of 2017, which became UK music video channel GRM Daily's fifth most-viewed video ever.

NSG transformed into a household name in 2019 after releasing bangers "OT Bop" and "Options" which made UK's top ten singles.

After those two UK Top 20 singles, follow up tunes "Ourself" and "Trust Issues" also both broke the UK Top 50.

In June 19 2020, NSG released their second mixtape, Roots which went off the charts at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders of the next wave, Roots signifies their adoration for their African heritage. NSG commands UK Afrobeats, fusing their Hackney roots, to the African fabric of their musical DNA, exuding through, in their confident versatility to take on any genre.

