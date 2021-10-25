UK rap group NSG set to perform in Kenya for the first time

The six man group announced on Sunday that will be performing in four countries in December; Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

NSG, comprised of members Kruddz, Mojo, OGD, Dope, Abz and Mxjib have released two mixtapes, Grown Up and Roots, the latter includes their most successful single "Options" featuring UK rapper Tion Wayne.

Boasting members of Nigerian and Ghanaian heritage, the group have been able to establish a firm link between Africans in the diaspora and their homes.

The afro-bashment group originate from Hackney, East London. Five out of six members of the group all attended secondary school together, with Mojo being the exception, but all members grew up in the same area.

Two members, OGD and Kruddz, are the brothers of production wizard JAE5. The lauded UK producer is best known for his work with popular UK rapper J Hus, but he’s also responsible for most of NSG’s club and dance-ready production so far.

Pulse Live Kenya

Labels have shown an interest in NSG, but the group has remained independent, aware of the value of doing things their own way.

NSG's ascent began when they dropped "Yo Darlin" in June of 2017, which became UK music video channel GRM Daily's fifth most-viewed video ever.

NSG transformed into a household name in 2019 after releasing bangers "OT Bop" and "Options" which made UK's top ten singles.

After those two UK Top 20 singles, follow up tunes "Ourself" and "Trust Issues" also both broke the UK Top 50.

Pulse Live Kenya

In June 19 2020, NSG released their second mixtape, Roots which went off the charts at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.