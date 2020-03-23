Umefanya SDA tudharauliwe – fan attacks Akothee after doing this

Kenyan singer and business woman Akothee has been attacked by a seemingly angry fan, claiming that she had made people look down upon the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church.

The fan identified as Natasha Samuel accused the mother of five after she shared a video of herself singing a long to an SDA worship song, which she captioned with words affirming that she (Akothee) is a staunch Seventh Day Adventist.

“When you don't receive any Happy mothers day from any of your uterus ,so you back on God during this Corona season 1 , I also forgot because I was not online , but I sent my mom and grandma shopping ,when they arrived at home, there was food SDA DAMU,” wrote Akothee.

Natasha then responded expressing her displeasure with Madam boss stating that she had brought shame to the SDA church and people are now looking down upon it.

“Lakini we ufanya watu wa SDA tudharauliwe😢,” she said.

Akothee who couldn’t let the fan’s words just pass responded to the fan saying that she was going to block her as she also asked her to open a new account and follow her (Akothee) with some respect.

“@natasha.samuel na mamako ambaye alikuwa decones alikuzaa na decon tutanuambiaje?” said Akothee, adding that; “@natasha.samuel haya kula block ,open another account, follow with respect 🤣😂.”

Akothee has not once but in many instances insisted that she was born and still is a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) faithful despite the fact that most of her actions go against the teachings of the doctrine.