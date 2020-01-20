Media Personality Jalang’o is headed to Kanga High School in Migori County to clear Levis Otieno Rabah’s school fees and visit his mother in the village.

Last week, Rabah made headlines after reporting to school with only a Metal Box and 2 Bar Soaps and no school Fees, prompting the radio presenter to come to his rescue.

According to the update given by the Milele FM presenter, he was able to raise Rabah’s 4 years school fees through the help of Governor Hassan Joho, Akothee, Jared Otieno, and Trippy go Tours; a whole term shopping courtesy of Quickmart Kenya.

Jalang’o comes to the rescue of form one student who reported to school with an empty metal Box (Photos)

Off to Kanga High school

“Off to Kanga High school to finish the story of Levin Rabah! The boy who reported with two bar soaps. With me is his 4 years school fees and whole term shopping! So we fly to Kisumu 45mins then drive to Migori county through Kisii. Thats 2hrs away. I will be at Kanga God willing at 3pm latest. We also plan to visit the mum in the village then drive back to Kisumu for 8pm flight. I want to thank everyone who was part of this amazing story. The teacher who took the photo and shared it , the Principal who despite everything still admitted the student. I want to thank everyone who contributed through the school Paybill Number. I want to send personal thank you to @joho_001 , Big thank you to @quickmartkenya, @trippygotours@akotheekenya, Boss Jared Otieno who all came in handy to ensure that this journey is complete"

"Once we have finished this Journey, On Wednesday I will be visiting Baby Andy Murithi Who is still at Getrude Hospital , so far we have been able to raise more than 300k for baby Andy. We will achive this!! Together we will do more! Lets not wait for anyone to help, we can hold each others hand and change one life at a time. If we can help 1 person per week then this Year will just be good! God bless you. Follow @Jalango_Foundation” shared Jalang’o.

Jalang’o comes to the rescue of form one student who reported to school with an empty metal Box (Photos)

Unable to raise School Fees

The virality of his (Levis Rabah) photos on social media touched a good number of people who also promised to contribute towards the boy’s school fees.

His parents (Monica Atieno Odongo and Duncan Rabah) were not able to pay anything but the school principal was kind enough to admit the student without school any payment.