Socialite cum business woman Vera Sidika and her Tanzanian boyfriend Jimmy Chansa have raised eyebrows among their Instagram In-laws after deleting all photos they ever took together from their accounts.

A cross check on their Instagram pages indicates that Jimmy has deleted all photos he ever posted posing with Ms Sidika during their many vacations around the world.

Ms Sidika also returned the favour by doing away with all the photos they took together, giving a clear indication there is trouble in paradise.

Just the other day, the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day and the two who were believed to be love birds ignored each other, unlike previously when they used to flaunt each other on the gram with lovely captions.

On February 14th, a day many expected to see the two together, but Vera just posted a plain message that reads “ Happy Valentines Day Sweethearts. I love y’all with all my heart ❤️”

A prayer for Jimmy Chansa

In September last year, Vera who was swimming in deep waters of love penned down a special prayer for Jimmy Chansa, but the prayer got deleted alongside other pictures.

“Happy Birthday to the most handsome man in the World. My King My Dr. Bae On your special day I pray that the ground you walk upon will forever bring you blessing. The sky above will forever release favour on you. The breeze around you will forever blow peace. Happy birthday my love @iamjimmychansa I love you” wrote Vera Sidika.

Breakup drama

A few weeks after introducing Jimmy to the public, the socialite cautioned critics waiting for break-up drama with Jimmy, stating that it was not going to happen anytime soon.

“The same people claiming they are waiting for break up drama are the same who said they are waiting for break up with Senegalese guy… but they never saw it. Just because it happened before doesn’t mean it’s a pattern. There’s reasons to why things happened that way, during that time and none of you all will ever understand. So keep waiting for break up drama that will never come," wrote Vera.

Just the other day, Chansa was acting all surprised when fans questioned his affair with Vera Sidika “Nasikia umeachwa Kama kweli Rudi nyumbani warembo kibao alafu we HB msomi 🔥🔥🔥🏃🏃🏃😁😁,”

Jimmy responded saying “@nephisejoandengenye namimi naskia pia😔”.

The two used to document their love life with exquisite photos on Instagram, but that is no more.

Are they still an item? Only time will tell!!