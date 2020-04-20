Vera Sidika brags about defying curfew orders to attend a private party (Video)

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has been on the receiving end after she took to social media to brag about defying curfew orders to attend a private party in company of her friends.

Ms Sidika put up a number of videos via her Insta-stories while cruising around Nairobi past 10 pm, revealing that she was headed to a private party.

“Warming up before going out to the actual Party. It’s a Friday Night … going out for a lil party.

When you drive out whenever… lock down for who…damn no cars on the road.

Nairobi is dry baby girl …but we are out” said Vera Sidika.

I enjoy the Negativity

Upon learning that people were criticizing her actions, Vera decided to defend herself, stating that she enjoys the attention people give her.

“Gave haters something to write about while in y’all bedsitter with 20 other roommates. One things y’all don’t know is that I enjoy this shit. I get so damn wet when you all write about me. Negative or positive, I dwell on that shit…more talk, more money for me” added Vera Sidika.

Ms Sidika’s act of going out to party comes at a time the government has imposed a nationwide curfew (7pm-5am) and banned all social gatherings to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Reactions

_madoya “Adi vera anarecord akiwa bash.. Enyewe corona si mama yako😂”

cy.rus4770 ‘Vera you are risking other people lives that's why that girl is shy to face the camera”

cy.rus4770 ‘Waah! Anyway just enjoy your life”

wahomemurigu “When the brains get bleached too and people can still brag, hope your essentiality will allow you to travel for your next whitening appointment during this corona lockdown, otherwise you will be forced to use the local River Road stuff, or you stay caged at home”

