Socialite cum Business woman Vera Sidika has revealed that her high-end salon “Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour” has relocated to Nyali in Mombasa.

According to Ms Sidika she opted to move her business from Westlands to Nyali after shifting her residence from Nairobi to Mombasa.

Previously, Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour that was officially launched in May 2018, used to be located at the Western Heights, in Westlands, but closed its doors when Corona checked in.

An invite sent out to media houses and close friends, indicates that the Salon will be launched officially in Nyali on September 5, 2020.

“I hereby take this opportunity to invite you to the official launch of vs spa on September 5 from 1-8pm on 3rd avenue, Nyali (right behind city mall). The dress code is elegant and classy,” reads the invite.

A few months ago, Ms Sidika shared photos of a house she had acquired at the coast, saying it was under renovation before she moves in.

In 2018, the booytful business lady said that the motive to unveil her own Salon was not only to mint money but to offer exclusivity and luxury to those who like their privacy.

“Yesterday seems surreal, I keep pinching myself because I’m living a dream I’d harbored in my heart and mind for so long. My days of working till 3am have paid off and I finally get to reveal this new business I’ve built from the ground up. I didn’t grow up with everything handed to me, but I chose to rise above my circumstances and work hard to create the businesses of my dreams. This right here is my proudest moment. QUEENVEEBOSSET” shared Vera Sidika