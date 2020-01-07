Socialite cum business woman Vera Sidika on Monday used her Insta-stories to introduce her father to the world while celebrating his Birthday.

In a series on posts, Ms Sidika put up short videos documenting the birthday celebrations with one clip capturing her father who was in a jovial mood upon turning a year older.

Vera’s dad who happens to be a Manchester United fan, was surprised with a beautiful cake bearing his favorite team's logo.

Vera Sidika introduces her father to the world as he turns a year older

Happy Birthday Dad

This was the first time the public got a glimpse of Ms Sidika’s Dad as she rarely talks about him.

“I’m a daddy’s girl ...Happy Birthday Dad. I love you,” shared Vera Sidika.

She added that; “So its my Dad’s Birthday and this is his favorite team so I hope he likes”

Hiding my Family

In May last year, Ms Sidika was forced to explain whether she really loves her family as she ‘hides’ them from social media. You will be hard-pressed to find a picture of the Sidika family on Vera’s social media pages despite her fame.

A curious fan asked “You don’t post your mom or dad do you really love them?”.

“Oh yes (I love them). So damn much. Top 5 Whatsapp chats and call log is mom, dad, bros manager, P.A. Top 5 mobile and internet banking transfers list is my family! I just don’t post them to protect them from pathetic comments. Y’all can attack me but won’t let ya’ll attack my family for real,” she wrote explaining her decision to keep her family away from social media.