RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Vera jokes she wants 10 kids

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Social media in-laws watawezana?

Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown
Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown

Fresh from delivering a bouncing baby girl, beautypreneur Vera Sidika has joked that she wants to have more kids, 10 to be exact.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, October 20, Vera and her hubby Brown Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family named Princess Asia Brown.

The former socialite-cum-video vixen opted for an elective cesarean (CS) delivery which she claims was painless hence the craving for more babies.

Elective CS is preferred by some since it gives them more control in deciding when their baby is born. It can also reduce the anxiety that comes with waiting for labour to start.

"Zero pain from inside theatre and after. I love it!!! Would do CS over and over again. Ata it's made me want 10 kids" she shared on her Instagram Story.

Vera jokes she wants 10 kids
Vera jokes she wants 10 kids Pulse Live Kenya

Vera vs social media in-laws

Vera's comments on CS elicited mixed reactions on social media with a section of women bashed her for claiming that the experience isn't painful.

“My honest opinion on CS delivery; It has been 21 hours after surgery. Still, no pain at all and I can get up, walk around on my own.

I felt good during surgery. I saw, heard everything even told stories with my anesthetist with some old RnB music in the background,” Vera revealed.

Below are some reactions from twitter.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Why Vera opted for CS

Earlier Vera had said she was due in early November but she changed her mind stating she wanted her baby born on Mashujaa Day so she can celebrate her birthday with family.

"I personally chose the date 20th October, so she can be celebrating her birthday from home with family. Since it's a public holiday," she wrote.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vera jokes she wants 10 kids

Vera jokes she wants 10 kids

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Medikal denied bail; rapper to spend 5 days in police custody

Medikal denied bail; rapper to spend 5 days in police custody

Rapper Cashy puts baby daddy on the blast over deadbeat claims [Screenshots]

Rapper Cashy puts baby daddy on the blast over deadbeat claims [Screenshots]

Mulamwah signs first female artiste under his new Record Label (Video)

Mulamwah signs first female artiste under his new Record Label (Video)

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Naiboi’s public outcry births new project titled 'Otero' [Video]

Naiboi’s public outcry births new project titled 'Otero' [Video]

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Nick Ndeda surprises Betty Kyallo on set and she is happy about it (Video)

Nick Ndeda surprises Betty Kyallo on set and she is happy about it (Video)

Trending

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

Janet Mbugua and husband Eddie Ndichu

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Singer Tiwa Savage

Eddie & Paul Ndichu's saga takes a new twist, as they step down from Wapi Pay

Eddie and Paul Ndichu