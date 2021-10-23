On Wednesday, October 20, Vera and her hubby Brown Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family named Princess Asia Brown.

The former socialite-cum-video vixen opted for an elective cesarean (CS) delivery which she claims was painless hence the craving for more babies.

Elective CS is preferred by some since it gives them more control in deciding when their baby is born. It can also reduce the anxiety that comes with waiting for labour to start.

"Zero pain from inside theatre and after. I love it!!! Would do CS over and over again. Ata it's made me want 10 kids" she shared on her Instagram Story.

Vera vs social media in-laws

Vera's comments on CS elicited mixed reactions on social media with a section of women bashed her for claiming that the experience isn't painful.

“My honest opinion on CS delivery; It has been 21 hours after surgery. Still, no pain at all and I can get up, walk around on my own.

I felt good during surgery. I saw, heard everything even told stories with my anesthetist with some old RnB music in the background,” Vera revealed.

Below are some reactions from twitter.

Why Vera opted for CS

Earlier Vera had said she was due in early November but she changed her mind stating she wanted her baby born on Mashujaa Day so she can celebrate her birthday with family.