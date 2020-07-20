Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has sent out a message to the people who are out claiming that novel coronavirus is not real.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms. Sidika said that those claiming the deadly disease is fake will only know how lethal it is, when they get it or when someone close to them contracts the disease.

Vera Sidika’s message to those claiming Coronavirus is not real

She went on to mention that Corona has a way of teaching those doubting that it's real, a lesson. The socialite then lashed out at them, adding that when it kills them, they will just say they died of Malaria.

“May anyone claiming there’s no corona and that govt is paying people to lie… catch it! The day you, your friends, or family get corona is when u will realize this shit ain’t a damn joke! Keep screaming “corona is a scam” people ain’t taking it serious until it hits someone they know. And corona has a way of teaching doubters a lesson. So… continue!!! The day it kills you we will just say its malaria,” wrote Vera Sidika.

The socialite and video vixen did not however, say if Covid-19 had directly affected people close to her or not.

Defying curfew

This comes a few months after Kenyans attacked her for taking to social media to brag about defying curfew orders to attend a private party in the company of her friends.

Ms Sidika put up a number of videos via her Insta-stories cruising around Nairobi past 10 pm, revealing that she was headed to a private party.

“Warming up before going out to the actual Party. It’s a Friday Night … going out for a lil party. When you drive out whenever… lock down for who…damn no cars on the road. Nairobi is dry baby girl …but we are out,” said Vera Sidika.

