Socialite Vera Sidika has sent out a message to people hating on her for what she is doing and calling her broke.

In a series of posts shared on her Insta-stories, the socialite sort to clarify that she is not broke and that she bought her house which she has been accused of borrowing to take pictures in, five years ago.

Ms Sidika accused the people making the wild allegations of being bitter and that it is God making them show their true selves, as she asked where they were with their hate, when she bought the mansion.

Vera Sidika’s message to those hating on her saying she is broke

“Bought my house 5 years ago and it’s 5 years later that people wanna talk shit that I borrow house for pics lmaooo where were y’all 5years ago when I got it. Y’all weren’t available to hate when it was still new. Y’all were too embarrassed to hate lmaooo. This just shows you that God is just making y’all show your bitterness,” said Vera in a post.

Vera Sidika went on to say she will continue feeding the gossip pages with reasons to continue fabricating stories that she is broke, just to be on the same level as them.

She mentioned that she is about to do bigger things, and those branding her broke are in for a very big embarrassment.

“I just like to give y’all more material so u can script and fabricate more stories to try convince yourself that I’m in the same level as y’all broke asses child. Don’t even stress yourself. Coz I haven’t even started. If y’all only knew what’s coming… u wouldn’t even dare try it. Coz the embarrassment, I already feel sorry for y’all. Can’t wait to unveil this big move. I’m so blessed it scares me sometimes. And right before I unveil my blessings to the world this always happens. It’s like God wants to embarrass y’all so he makes y’all show yourselves before I reveal the next blessing,” added Vera Sidika.