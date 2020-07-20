Veteran actor Charles Bukeko who was popularly known as Papa Shirandula has been laid to rest, in an early morning burial ceremony that took place at his home in Nanderema, Busia County.

His burial took place on Monday morning, barely two days after he passed on while awaiting to be admitted for treatment at the Karen Hospital.

While paying last respects to her departed husband, Bukeko’s wife Beatrice Andega said that before his death, the actor had a busy three weeks that had him working late into the night and when he came home, he complained of feeling cold.

Papa Shirandula, laid to rest at his Samia village home after brief ceremony

“For the last three weeks, they were working day and night on Sunday alikuja akaniambia nasikia mwiliwangu uko na baridi mingi the on Monday I tell him you have been in cold go to the hospital and do tests. I told him make sure they do three tests on you, Pneumonia, Malaria and Covid-19. He went took the tests on Monday and was waiting for results. On Wednesday, I ask him he said that the doctor had brought the results, but the only one he was seeing was covid-19 results. On Friday, I started observing he wasn’t doing well and his breathing had changed. On Saturday I tell Albert help me put him in the car we take him to the hospital. I went to Karen Hospital, admission was another process. I told them he needs support and while they were preparing, he passed on while I was with him in the vehicle,” said Papa Shirandula’s wife Ms. Andega.

His burial was attended by fellow actors and comedians he worked with on his Citizen TV program Papa Shirandula and others.

The burial was conducted in close observance of the set burial guidelines set by the Ministry of Health since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Photos

