Purity Mwambia, Waihiga Mwaura among winners feted at AJEA gala

At the awards organized by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to celebrate journalistic excellence and achievements in Kenya, Kasavuli was inducted to the Lifetime Achievement award for her remarkable career spanning several decades and for her role in the growth of journalism and the media in Kenya.

Also inducted into the lifetime award alongside Kasavuli were veteran journalists, Mutegi Njau and Racheal Nakitare of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) who have played a crucial role in the growth of journalism in Kenya, nurturing and mentoring younger journalists over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura was feted as the best journalist in the Business and Vision Reporting category for his story "Debt of Shame" which aired on Citizen TV in 2021.

In the piece, Mwaura investigated, documented and exposed rogue means that digital lenders employ when recovering loans from Kenyans, leaving them in shame.

Alex Chamwada was also among the winners of the night for his special coverage of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda in his Daring Abroad production.

Purity Mwambia once again confirmed her place among the greats in investigative journalism, winning the Investigative Reporting Award for her "Guns Galore" piece that aired on Citizen TV last year.

The piece detailed how rogue cops rent out their guns and uniforms to criminal gangs and caused an uproar, prompting the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss, George Kinoti to issue a statement promising thorough investigations.

The Star Senior Digital reporter Nancy Agutu was the winner in the Development Reporting Print category with her piece on Mentoring girls to rise above teen pregnancy in Kibera emerging as the winning article.

The Star's Hesborn Etyang won in the Health Reporting Digital category with his piece on "Village 'doctors' saving young lives in Turkana amid Covid-19 Pandemic" standing out.

AJEA which is Media Council of Kenya's signature event to celebrate journalistic excellence and achievements in Kenya was launched in 2012 and recognizes journalists for their exemplary works across various fields such as sports, and business among others.