Kenyan actor Mzee Kihara, who featured in local drama like Hullabaloo Estate, Vitimbi and Jungu Kuu, is dead.

The news of his demise was made public by his fellow actor Hussein Yusuf popularly known as Bahali Yake via a Facebook Post.

“Innalillahi Wainna Ilayhi Rajiun….kweli hii dunia sote ni wasafiri……we lost one of my colleague actor on jungu kuu a k24 tv programme…, Mr.Kihara Mzee wa kofia hapo…he was really a nice person and very kind alipenda kutununulia mayai boilo tukiwa kwa set, na kweli alikua mcheshi……we will miss you gukaa…..pole kwa familia na marafiki….mungu awape subra familia wakati huu mgumu.” shared Bahali Yake.

Reports indicate that Mzee Kihara succumed to Pneumonia. Before his demise he was acting on Jungu Kuu, a local drama series that airs on K24.

The death of Mzee Kihara comes days after another actor Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula was laid to rest at his Busia home on Monday.