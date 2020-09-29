Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has issued a statement denying knowing socialite Shakillah, after she claimed to have had an affair with football star.

In his statement, Wanyama said he has never met the socialite, and the video circulating contains false allegations aimed at tainting his good reputation.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online containing false, fabricated and insulting allegations aimed at scandalizing my good name and reputation. I wish to distance myself completely from the contents of this defamatory video. The allegations made therein are a total fabrication and a figment of the maker’s imagination at best. I have NEVER met any party in the video. I strongly condemn the actions of both the woman in the video and the publisher of the video Arthur Mandela via his Instagram account @Xtiandela for encouraging the disparagement of character of individuals based on false accusatory statements,” read part of his statement.

Victor Wanyama

Mr Wanyama said that the creators of the video intended to boost their online presence using the video, and that he has instructed his legal team to pursue all legal remedies available.

“I have worked long and hard to build my character and standing in the society. Such Malicious, scandalizing and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me, my family and institutions who have placed great trust in me. I am prepared to any great lengths to protect my name and character. Consequently, and with the blessing of my management team, I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have unreserved right to seek,” he said.

The statement came shortly after Shakillah, during an Instagram live interview with Xtian Dela claimed that she had, had an affair with a number of Kenyan celebrities, including; Otile Brown, Victor Wanyama, Willy Paul, KRG The Don, Brown Mauzo, Khaligraph Jones and Ringtone among others.

Socialite Shakillah

The socialite also mentioned that she is currently looking to sleep with other celebrities including WCB’s Rayvanny, whom they are in communication.