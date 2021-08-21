Kimani has been rumored to be dating Sarkodie following how the two speak fondly about each other on social media and the number of projects they have worked on together.

Anytime, Victoria Kimani shares photos on social media, many describe her as ‘Sark’s wife,” a statement she finds quite unfair since Sarkodie is already married to Tracy Sarkcess.

In a tweet, Victoria Kimani has debunked all dating rumours by stating that people need to move away from addressing her as such and understand that Sarkodie is a married man.

However, in 2017, Victoria Kimani asserted that Sarkodie was her kind of man who she would consider for a date. Fast forward, Sarkodie got married to his longtime girlfriend Sarkcess in 2018 and it put a spanner in the expectations of Kimani.

Pulse Ghana