Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani is not pleased with the fact that some people address her as the wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.
"Respect Sarkodie's marriage," Victoria Kimani says
"Sarkodie is a married man, stop calling me his wife," said Kimani.
Kimani has been rumored to be dating Sarkodie following how the two speak fondly about each other on social media and the number of projects they have worked on together.
Anytime, Victoria Kimani shares photos on social media, many describe her as ‘Sark’s wife,” a statement she finds quite unfair since Sarkodie is already married to Tracy Sarkcess.
In a tweet, Victoria Kimani has debunked all dating rumours by stating that people need to move away from addressing her as such and understand that Sarkodie is a married man.
However, in 2017, Victoria Kimani asserted that Sarkodie was her kind of man who she would consider for a date. Fast forward, Sarkodie got married to his longtime girlfriend Sarkcess in 2018 and it put a spanner in the expectations of Kimani.
Although it is being speculated that Sarkodie and Victoria Kimani may have dated or are daring, she has called for respect for herself and the rapper.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke