Legendary rapper Kimya Miyaki brother to singer Victoria Kimani and Bamboo is crying for help.

On Sunday, Kimya put up a cryptic message on Facebook contemplating suicide, an act that left many of his fans concerned about his Mental health.

In his message, the rapper mentioned that life has pushed him to the edge and he is about to thrown in the towel if he doesn’t get help.

Rpper Kimya Miyaki

I Need Help

“I need help, can't cope with the current situation that I'm in. I'm @ the edge of the cliff and I'm about to jump. The outcome will be crime and death. Somebody help” reads Rapper Kimya’s post.

On April 14, 2020, the rapper narrated the struggles he has been through, revealing that he has tasted both sides of life; poverty and riches.

Kimya Miyaki's post

Kimya's Struggles

“There were times I've had just Ksh50 to feed myself and I've also had Ksh500 to go out to eat. I’ve had a house full of food and I’ve also had an empty house. I’ve been in stores cashing out with no worries and I’ve also had to add it up and put things back on the shelf. I’ve paid my bills in full and I’ve had to pay it late, too. I’ve given money and I too have had to ask for it. We all have highs and lows in life, some certainly more than others, but we’re all just trying to make it. No one is better than anyone else, and my heart is sad for those who think that they are. No matter how big your house is, how new your car is, or how much money sits in your bank account - we all bleed red and will fade from this earth. Death has no discrimination neither should your life.

The people who pretend they love you so much will leave you standing in all the storms just so they can shine. Be kind to others. We are all here to serve. Stop the power-tripping. Your over-sized ego wont get you anywhere. And know that not everyone has the same heart as you. #behumble #BeKind #bepositive #keepsmiling

Very few will actually read this far, but if you’re genuine, I challenge you to copy/paste and post this with a picture of yourself. And always remember that God is faithful!” reads Kimya’s message.

Rapper Kimya Miyaki with Victoria Kimani and Bamboo

Kimya comes from a family of musicians; his two siblings Bamboo and Victoria Kimani have been in the Kenyan music industry for years now.