Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri has excited many of her followers after sharing an old picture of herself, with her parents.

In the photo, a young Victoria is seen seemingly clinging to her dad’s hand but she did not reveal when the picture was taken.

The TV news anchor captioned the photo with the words, “My blood... #familyfirst #familyiseverything.”

Victoria Rubadiri excites fans as she shares photo with her parents

Fans who dropped their comments on the photo could not help themselves but admire how cute young Victoria Rubadiri was.

Some said that her eyes have not changed a bit, since the time the picture was taken, as some mentioned that she looks more like her mother.

Here is what they said;

floraakelo Beautiful family beautiful daughter 😍

smriti_vidyarthi Wowwww! Amazing @victoria_rubadiri So adorable and so special ❤️

lilmuli Awww baby Vicky

moryn_jeplee Your dad is an amazing preacher.His sermons are always inspiring.Baraka.

gachurusam You carried those eyes into adulthood ❤️

makena__254 Cute little you. Family is everything

diego_kimbo_costa You got the looks from your mother..wow manshalah🔥👌

pediatric.first.aid.kenya Beautiful and blessed

wandia_mercy Awww copy right of your mom👍

ngangamargaret Daddy's girl look how you cling on him

mikebigy Your dad had drip💪💪

rosekagori Awww beautiful! Our pastor such a wonderful man of God

jereplica @victoria_rubadiri 🤣🤣🤣 nani sasa alikua ameficha chupa ya maziwa????🤣🤣

washodera @victoria_rubadiri your dad is a good friend of mine, please do say Hi.

mwanawamrembo ❤️❤️❤️ look at you....the little munchkin

ray_machua But mum looks gorgeous here....smh her face remains the same!!!!❤️❤️❤️

chemiati Its like your parents get younger with each passing day

vinitaotieno Awwwwwww @victoria_rubadiri why are you so cute though 🤗