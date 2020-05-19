Victoria Rubadiri opens up on struggling to fit in after returning from the US 10 years ago

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri has opened up on struggling to fit in, after she returned to Kenya from the United States of America, 10 years ago.

In a post dedicated to people who always feel like outsiders or misfits wherever they are, the mother of one said she first struggled to fit in when she went to the US as a 10 year-old.

After 14 years of staying in the US she came back to Kenya but still struggled fit in to the Kenyan culture which felt so different, and the harder she tried to fit in, the easier it was to know she was different.

Ms Rubadiri mentioned that becoming a journalist really helped her learn the Kenyan culture through everything she did.

With time, she got to accept the outsider tag she had been given by many and used it to her advantage, and always worked to better herself each day.

Here is her post;

“I’ve always wanted to fit in. I’ll admit it’s been a weakness of mine. I guess it stemmed from that insecure 10-year-old Kenyan girl trying to find a place in this ‘New World,’ called America. My ‘funny accent,’ and ‘funny name,’ would ensure my square peg would never fit in their round holes.

A decade ago when I returned to Kenya, after 14 years in the US, I was met with the same dilemma this time trying to fit in to a culture that was my own but was so foreign. Again my ‘funny accent,’ 😜and ‘funny name,’ (Rubadiri is Malawian🇲🇼) made sure of that. I realised the harder I tried to fit in, the louder my difference would SCREAM.

Something helped though and that was becoming a journalist right when I got back home. It turned me into a student of my Kenyan people, language and peculiarities. Every story I told was a lesson.

Each year I grew in my career, I accepted my ‘outsider’ tag a bit more and used it to my advantage. I gained a unique perspective on the world around me and tried to articulate that through my storytelling.

Not having the comfort of ‘belonging’ kept me hungry to learn more and strive to tell a story as it is. It is a privilege to do what I do and give my audience a view of their world through my lens.

Once I accepted that I’m terrible at fitting in and better off working on myself and my craft that changed everything for me.

So here’s to the outsiders, the misfits, the quirky, awkward, quiet ones. Celebrate your difference, while daring to shape the world around you.

#TuesdayThoughts💭 #Thankful 🙏🏽#IntrovertsSpeakToo😏 📢#AcceptandMoveOn💃🏾”