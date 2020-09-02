Seasoned Media Personality Victoria Rubadiri has penned down a message of appreciation to BBC World after being crowned the 2020 winner of the coveted BBC World News Komla Dumor award.

The Citizen TV News anchor mentioned that it’s a great honour to be awarded such a prestigious Award for her commendable job in the Journalism Industry.

“It’s an absolute honour to play a small role in elevating the memory of the indomitable Komla Dumor. Thank you to @BBCWorld for the incredible recognition. To every person and institution that walked the journey with me, I’m grateful. Here’s to African journalism and telling our authentic stories. The journey is only beginning. #TwendeKazi🇰🇪🇲🇼,” wrote Victoria Rubadiri.

Komla Dumor Award

The Komla Dumor Award was launched by the BBC in 2015 in honour of the legacy of Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor who worked for BBC World News as the main presenter for their programme Focus on Africa.

According to BBC, judges who vetted journalists for the highly competitive award were impressed by Victoria Rubadiri’s fluency and passion for telling African stories on traditional media platforms and social media.

“Komla was a well-rounded journalist whose style, though authoritative, was also compassionate, empathetic and uplifting. His ability to give the facts comprehensively and still be attuned to his audience, was something I admired and a skill I seek to emulate,” BBC quoted Ms Rubadiri.

The win makes Ms Rubadiri the second Kenyan to win the award after her Citizen TV colleague Waihiga Mwaura scooped it in 2018, and the sixth winner after Solomon Serwanjja, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.