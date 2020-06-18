A video believed to be that of Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve being discharged from Hospital has surfaced online.

The one minute clip that was first shared on Instagram by a local blog, shows Evolve lying on a bed inside an Ambulance ready to be taken home.

Reports indicate that Evolve will now be recuperating at home, despite the fact that he is still unable to walk on his own.

Currently, he is able to talk but in low tones and the Hospital also provided him with an adjustable bed to aid him in his recovery journey while at Home.

B-club's Clarification

On May 19, DJ Evolve’s employer B-club sought to clarify that the Disk Jockey was still admitted in hospital, after their Instagram post caused confusion, leading a number of publications to report that he had been discharged.

B-Club explained that their post was meant to keep Evolves Career relevant and remind his fans that he is still fighting on.

“Hello Please DJ Evolve is still in Hospital. Our Post was to Re-introduce DJ evolve and keep his career relevant to others, so that his fans don’t forget him. Thank You,” reads the message.

The DJ was hospitalized early this year after he was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

DJ Evolve's incident has been haunting the Politician for months now, with questions around his Hospital bill and how the DJ is fairing on from his hospital Bed.

In April, while speaking to Jalang’o Babu assured the public that he was taking care of DJ Evolve’s Hospital bill.

“Yes I I’m doing that. I’m the one who is paying the bills, in fact as we speak DJ Evolve has been discharged, he is just awaiting to be taken home. From the ICU to the ward, from the ward then home. The reason why he has not been taken home is because of the Corona situation, that’s what the parents are working on,” said Babu Owino.

