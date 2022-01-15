Is Khaligraph Jones going back to gospel? [VIDEO]

In 2004, Khaligraph Jones had ambitions to be a gospel singer, that all changed once he discovered his rapping skills. A recent video circulating on social media of Jones singing a gospel song has fans questioning whether he is venturing into the gospel industry.
Jones initially was a gospel singer
A little known fact is that Jones was raised on a solid Christian foundation and that his mother is a preacher to date.
In 2018, the critically acclaimed rapper shared a video of his mother in the studio, saying she had passed by to pray for the Testimony 1990 album to be more successful.
"Mum's just passed by the studio to get her copy of the Testimony 1990 album, and she was really feeling track number two called 'Blessing'," he said. "She also prayed for the album to be more successful."
He then shared a video rapping along to the song 'Blessings' as his mother looked on. "How do you feel that beat, mum?" he asked her.
"It is all about patience. Jesus has done it all for us. Lord, we give you praise. Thank you for all you have done," she responded.
In an interview with Mpasho, Jones revealed why he quit gospel citing he wasn't interested at the time. "Although I started rapping when I was a kid. I started with gospel music in 2004 I recorded my first song together with Hope Kid - we even formed a group.
I wanted to do something I wanted to do and not do it because of influence. I wanted to create my own path.
At that time, where I came from, everyone who was an artiste was doing gospel, but I wasn't comfortable and I did not want to ask people to lead a life that me, myself I wasn't leading," he concluded.
Khaligraph also revealed he is set to release an album this month. "It's a big thing and all my fans will respect the OG kama kawaida," he said. Could the new album feature more gospel songs? We will have to wait and see.
