Wahu and Nameless celebrate 17th wedding anniversary in style emotional memories

The couple exchanged their vows on the shores of Lake Naivasha on September 10, 2005 at an exquisite ceremony that saw the bride arrive on a boat before walking down the aisle to meet the groom with naysayers, including a section of the press predicting that it would end in divorce.

At the time, the pair had dated for eight years.

Taking to social media, the songstress celebrated 25 years with Nameless and 17 years of marriage by recounting how a publication predicted the doom of their marriage writing:

"September 10th 2005 I got married to my boyfriend of 8 years. A popular gazetti said we wouldn't last more than 2 years....well.....17 years later Bado tuko!! Happy anniversary @namelesskenya .... Mimi ndio niko 😄😄😝😝 blessed to walk this life with you ❤️❤️❤️#rideordie #bestfriend #partnerincrime #partnerforlife."

Her husband also did not let the anniversary slip by without giving his fans a brief walk-down on how it all begun 25 years ago, recalling their first date.

"Happy Anniversary Babe! 17 years today since we said 'I DO!' and 25 years since our first date!😊 🙏🏿 And you still the ONE ♥️😊! Just alittle heavier 🥵😅🤣🤣!! Thank you for taking this journey of life with me!🙏🏿 ♥️How it started Vs How it's going 😅😅😅... Swipe to see how it's going. 🥴🥵."

The couple has two children together with their third born on the way and continue to inspire many through the effort and commitment that has seen their marriage weather the storms of life.

In a previous interview, Wahu reflected on the challenges that their relationship has encountered stating: