Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura has been appointed the new Special Projects Editor for Citizen TV, effective October 1st, 2020.

In a Memo seen by Pulse Live, the News Night host will be in charge of all features done by Citizen TV, Investigative stories, Special reports and planning for special events.

“I am happy to announce the appointment of Waihiga Mwaura as the new Special Projects Editor for Citizen TV effective October 1st 2020.

In this role Waihiga will be in charge of features, investigative stories, special reports and forward planning for special events on Citizen TV. We will in the coming days assign a team to the section to help him in delivering on the mandate.

Waihiga Mwaura given new role at Citizen TV

Waihiga Mwaura brings on board a rich journalism experience spanning more than 10 years, covering national news, investigative stories and other special reports. I am confident that Waihiga will help in steering our Special Projects Desk into the new dispensation of multi-media content generation and dissemination.

Kindly let us accord him the usual cooperation and support as he takes on the new responsibilities,” read the Memo.

In his new appointment, Mr Waihiga takes over the position left vacant by Asha Mwilu who was the immediate former Special Projects Editor at Citizen TV.