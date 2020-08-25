Citizen TV News anchor Waihiga Mwaura has introduced his younger sister Gathoni Mwaura to his Insta-family, while congratulating her for graduating with a Masters in Education from Derby University in the UK.

In his message, Mwaura mentioned that he is proud of his younger sister who graduated virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed all public gathering.

“So proud of my beautiful talented baby sister @gathonimwaura who graduated virtually with an MSc Education from Derby University earlier today. What a journey it has been. May GOD bless your latter years far beyond anything you could ever have expected” wrote Waihiga Mwaura.

Ngubuini Mwaura, Gathoni Mwaura and their mother

Graduating Virtually

Waihiga’s brother Ngubuini Mwaura was also not left behind, as he took to social media to celebrate Ms Gathoni upon attaining her second masters.

“Congratulations to my baby sis for graduating remotely with second masters, MSC Education, University of Derby. @gathonimwaura” shared Ngubuini Mwaura.

The University of Derby is a public university in the city of Derby, England and it gained its university status in back 1992.

Gathoni Mwaura

Congratulatory messages

