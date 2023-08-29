Wajuaji & 7 other students you will always find in a Kenyan high school class

Standing out among these characters are the Gossipers, their hushed conversations weaving intrigue through the hallways, joined by seven other distinct student types that collectively compose the vibrant mosaic of high school experiences in Kenya.

From scholars to athletes, rebels to trendsetters, these individuals collectively craft the rich mosaic of high school life in Kenya.

Deep state

ADVERTISEMENT

These are the type of students who were well-informed about everything happening within the school and were privy to discussions that undoubtedly took place among teachers in their offices.

To stay informed, many of them have cultivated friendships with teachers or kitchen staff who, in return, supplied them with information about the school's current state of affairs.

These very students appear to operate beyond the reach of rules, as some of their errors evade consequences due to their favourable relationships with certain teachers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sleepy students

ADVERTISEMENT

In many Kenyan high schools, there are students notorious for sleeping in class or oversleeping in the dormitories.

This behaviour never ceases, as new culprits would inevitably emerge with the admission of new students each year.

Various schools devised distinct mechanisms to counteract such conduct, yet most students grew accustomed to the punishments.

Drama crew

Students engaged in drama often conduct themselves in a manner that positions them as the school's prominent representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some of these students gain notoriety for smuggling prohibited items into the school premises, such as sneakers, casual attire, or occasionally even phones, which they would discreetly reveal during the drama festivals.

Pulse Live Kenya

Gossips (Wajuaji)

Whether in a male, female, or co-ed school, gossipers are a constant presence, and their legacy continues today.

These students are adept at discerning if teachers are engaging in relationships with students, and their rumors swiftly circulate, bolstered by factual evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, one drawback of gossipers is that they occasionally disseminate inaccurate information among students, leading to conflicts among peers.

With this category of students, one should always expect to be apprised of news from neighbouring schools, including the suspension of students from prominent institutions.

Rebound

No one despises food, yet there are certainly students who consume more than their peers, unaffected by others' opinions.

Their emblematic term for this pursuit is 'reba,' signifying the quest for a second helping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having queued up for seconds during meal times, these students are infamous for stashing food in the dormitories, while others manage to devour two portions in a single sitting.

Sports students

In high school, students often enroll in various institutions for diverse reasons, either centered around academics or, in some cases, purely for sports.

In many boys' schools, a contingent of students emerges who prefer to skip classes in favor of field activities.

For these students, sports hold immense value, and they frequently express their belief that success in life will stem from their athletic pursuits, stating that their primary purpose in school is to complete their studies and procure certificates for their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Chameleons

These are the students who keep their studying habits a mystery, as they consistently engage in jest when they are around fellow jokers.

This group of students displays versatility, adapting seamlessly to whatever circumstances their friends are immersed in.

What distinguishes them is their inclination to rise early in the morning or find secluded spots to study.

ADVERTISEMENT

When exam results are announced, they often excel, leaving others perplexed by their ability to perform well despite their jovial demeanor.

Storytellers

These students tend to amass significant followings within schools, thanks to their captivating and seemingly endless tales.

During game periods or weekends, it's a common sight to observe small clusters, with one omnipresent storyteller spinning delightful narratives that leave others yearning for more.

ADVERTISEMENT