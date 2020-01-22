WCB singer Lavalava comes clean on dating actress Irene Uwoya

WCB singer Abdul Juma Idd popularly known as Lavalava has for the first time addressed allegations of dating Bongo Movie actress Irene Uwoya.

Speaking on Times FM, the Niuwe singer said that Uwoya is a woman who is loved by many people and whenever they are spotted together, many things will be said.

He went on to say that this is something that has been happening on social media but if there is nothing going on, they can’t force it.

Lavalava who wanted to put the matter to rest said they are only friends and nothing more than that.

“Kiukweli kabisa, Irene ni mwanamke mzuri sana na kama unavyo ona kwenye mitandao ni mwanamke ambaye kila mtu anampenda na vitu kama hivyo. Kwa hivyo kuonekana na mtu kama mimi story lazima ziwekubwa lakini kama hakuna kitu ambacho kinaendelea haziwezi kufika ambapo mnataka nyinyi. You understand. Irene ni mshikaji wangu tu kama washikaji wengine,” said the singer.

Lavalava however, admitted to finding the mother of one very attractive and when he was asked to name some of the qualities she admired in Irene Uwoya, this is what he had to say; “Irene ni mwanakmke mzuri nikianza kuvizungumzia simalizi. Ni mwanamke mzuri, ana tabia nzuri alafu pia tukiacha hilo, Waislamu wanasema oeni mnavyovipenda au vinavyowapendeza. Mimi sijaoa lakini kuna mwanamke ukimuoa hata ukumwabia apike chai unaona kama kapika biryani so ana good looks na vitu kama hivyo.”

Reports of the two being an item went around after they were spotted cozying to one another at Tanasha Donna’s baby shower in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

At the time, Ms Uwoya had parted ways with her husband Dogo Janja.