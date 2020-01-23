WCB’s Mbosso mourns death of Kenyan Die-hard fan whose hospital bill he cleared

WCB singer Mbosso Khan Kilungi is mourning the death of his Kenyan Die Hard fan Mzee Jamal Ismail.

In a post he shared on Instagram, the singer announced that he had received news of the passing of Mzee Ismail a fan from Mombasa, Kenya.

According to Mbosso, Ismail made his music known and loved by many residents of Mombasa County.

He went on to say that he was in deep pain for the loss of his Die Hard fan as he prayed that he rests in peace.

“Innalillah Wainna ilaih Raajuun.. ..Nasikitika Kupokea taarifa ya huzuni sana ya Kumpoteza Shabiki yangu kipenzi wa Mombasa Kenya 🇰🇪 .. Mzee Jamal Ismail, maarufu kama Mzee anacheka anao raha au kwa Jina lingine "Mzee wangu wa Nipepee .. "Ametutoka ".. kupitia wewe Mzee Jamal uliifanya sehemu kubwa ya Mombasa ipokee mziki wangu kwa Mapenzi ya juu sana, Kupitia wewe ulifanya watu wazima wote waanze kuwa Mashabiki zangu kila sehemu.., naumia mzee wangu .., Mwenyezi Mungu akupe kauli thabiti, Akuepushie na adhabu ya Kaburi na inshaallah Roho yako akaipumzishe kwenye Pepo Yake ya Firdausi ..Sisi sote ni wa Mwenyezi Mungu na Kwake tutareje .. 🙏” wrote Mbosso.

Hospital bill

This comes barely a year after the Maajab singer offered to clear Mzee Ismail’s hospital bill after he was detained at the Coast General Hospital.

Mbosso helped clear the bill that had accumulated for two months, allowing him to be discharged. Jamal had been admitted at the Coast General Hospital following some health complications which saw his only remaining leg amputated.

Jamal became popular after a video of him singing to Mbosso's song 'Nipepe' went viral attracting Mbosso's attention.

They later met in Mombasa during the Wasafi Festival where Mbosso was among the artists performing at the event. During his performance, Mbosso called Jamal on stage to appreciate him.