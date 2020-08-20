Joseph Jowie Irungu has disclosed that he broke up with TV journalist Jacque Maribe while he was in jail for the suspected murder of Monica Kimani after he was arrested as the main suspect.

In an interview with Jalang’o, Jowie said that he decided not to talk to Maribe who was his fiancée at the time, after they decided to end their relationship.

He went on to mention that they only talks once in a while when checking up on her.

Read Also: Kenyans react to Joe Jowi's first gospel song ‘Nishikilie’ (Video)

Jowie proposing to Jacque Maribe

“Do you talk to Jacque?” asked Jalang’o.

“I decided not to. Ile tu you know we broke up while I was still inside. Being content is the best thing and for me nothing moved because I still had my Jah (God) in me… We don’t talk maybe check up on, once in a blue moon,” responded Jowie.

According to Jowie, everything that happened is the will of God and he is content with the way his life has turned out to be.

“Whatever trash you are doing it doesn’t have to be wewe ni anchor, wewe ni presenter ama wewe ni musician as long as umeinclude God, every step you are making you are not making it alone. Na God ndio aliniingiza hapo, na God ndio amenitoa nay eye bado ndio atanitoa that’s what I believe and I’m so content,” said Mr irungu.

We broke up while I was in Jail – Jowie Irungu on relationship with Jacque Maribe

Granted bail

His words come about 6 months months after Jowie was released on Sh2 million cash Bail after spending 16 months in prison as he awaited trial for the alleged murder of Monica Kimani.

Kenyans first came to know about Jowie Irungu when he got engaged to Ms Maribe who then worked as a senior political reporter and news anchor for Citizen TV, in June 2018.

Read Also: I have stopped taking alcohol - "changed" Jowie speaks