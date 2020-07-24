Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has said that she is well and alive, after undergoing surgery to correct a spinal problem she has been battling.

Ms. Okwara who also took the chance to explain her absence from Thursday night show News Gang said she has been dealing with two slip discs in her lower spine, which have been causing her a lot of pain for about 2 years.

She went on to say that after trying all kinds of medication and different forms of treatment, she decided to go for surgery, and is recuperating well.

I’m alive and well – Yvonne Okwara after undergoing surgery

The TV news anchor noted that one day she will write about her experience, living with chronic pain for almost 2 years.

Yvonne Okwara appreciated friends and colleagues who reached out to her, sending messages of encouragement.

She added that she hopes to make a quick recovery and get back to doing what she does best.

“Hey guys.

It's been a while. Missed y'all..

I'm alive and well! 😜 But I needed to take a step back and look after my mind and body.

I've been dealing with 2 slip discs in my lower spine. Which have caused excruciating, chronic pain for close to 2 years now.

One day I'll write about what it's like living with chronic pain. Every day. Putting on a brave face at work, with friends and how it changes your life, the mind and how exhausting and limiting it is. Always lurking in the background as you try to go about with your life.

So, after trying everything from drugs to physio, we decided to go for spinal surgery to fix the problem. Thank you to those who've called, texted, and sent gifts (@nyamaicynthia, @mzingizi @jamila.mohamed1 @waihigamwaura @trevor_ombija @victoria_rubadiri @wgkantai @mizmuli and many others, thank you)

I hope to make a quick recovery and get back to doing what I love. In the meantime, stay safe y'all. Let's avoid the stigma around COVID-19. #SikuNjema” wrote Yvonne Okwara.